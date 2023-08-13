Home » Lucerne IT company Axon Vibe supplies technology to New York public transport
Business

Lucerne IT company Axon Vibe supplies technology to New York public transport

by admin
Lucerne IT company Axon Vibe supplies technology to New York public transport

Software coup: New York subways and trains rely on artificial intelligence from Switzerland

A Lucerne technology company is working with the US state to better manage public transport.

New York commuters will soon be able to get around better on public transport thanks to Swiss technology.

Bild: Drew Angerer / Getty Images North America

2.4 billion: That’s how many passengers use public transport in New York every year. This means that the “Big Apple” is home to one of the world‘s largest public transport systems. And like most large cities, New York tries to optimally control the often overloaded subways, trains and buses.

See also  The tax reform starts a 40 billion bill for the Treasury

You may also like

Extra profits, banks will not raise interest rates...

Klaus Schwab is stepping down, but not in...

Generali, profit soars to 2.3 billion (+60%). The...

Yizhuang Xinchuang: A Thriving Industrial Ecology Exceeding 100...

Bühler and Ikawa want to close the gap...

Milan parks, new reopenings after the July storm

CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious

Frauenfeld company writes study on sustainability in SMEs

The Treasury is looking for funds to relaunch...

“Gastronomy screwed up”: Nooch boss still wants to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy