Luciano Canfora curries Parenzo-De Gregorio: frost at In Onda. What happened

Revolt Wagner, Luciano Canfora “rejects” the journalists Parenzo-De Gregorio. Spread the embarrassment. What happened

Lo stop of the advance of the Wagner group on Moscow and the repercussions on war in Ukraine (and in the West) continue to hold sway in the media debate. Yesterday evening at In Ondathe early evening talk on La7 hosted by the duo David Parenzo and Concita De Gregorioan attempt has been made to closely analyze the mercenary strategy Russian: tactic or play unscrupulous? Why was there reverse? What will happen now and what will be the consequences for the war in Ukraine? What did the former “Putin’s cook” achieve? And especially where is Putin? In studio Paolo Mieli tried to decipher the statements of the two leaders by giving the floor to the Professor Canfora: “I emphasize Putin’s reference to 1917 because we have Luciano Canfora, the world‘s greatest expert on that year with us. A decoding of him is essential ”.

