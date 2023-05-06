Home » Luciano Spalletti, behind the success is Tamara: this is who the partner is
Luciano Spalletti, behind the success is Tamara: this is who the partner is

Luciano Spalletti, behind the success is Tamara: this is who the partner is

Luciano Spalletti, who is his partner Tamara Angeli

Luciano Spalletti has rightfully entered the history of Italian football, but also of European football. After 33 years he brought the Scudetto back to Naples. A title that the Tuscan coach has dedicated to his family, abandoning himself to tears.

He expressed great affection to his children and his partner, Tamara Angeli. As he writes Virgilio sport, next to the coach of the Napoli champion of Italy, Tamara Angeli has been there for decades with whom she shares the care and management – in which the whole family participates – of her farm “La Rimessa” in Tuscany, precisely in Chianti where Spalletti mainly takes care of the vineyards, his great passion.

The two met when Spalletti was a footballer for La Spezia. According to an anecdote reported by the journalist Mario Sconcerti, Tamara sold subscriptions to the newspaper door to door The Unit. Spalletti subscribed about 19 times and on the twentieth subscription he asked her for an appointment.

Today Tamara takes care of the agritourism and the children, shuttling between Chianti and Milan, where the youngest daughter still attends school (she was born in 2011).

The images of her are very rare: she is not a particularly worldly woman, she has always tried to concentrate on work and family commitments, staying out of the clamor associated with her partner’s coaching activity. In Naples you saw very little and in contexts of extreme discretion. Even in Milan, she was seen a few times while she was going to pick up her daughter from school or in very few official evenings.

