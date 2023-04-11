Lucio Presta, the Arcobaleno Tre holding passes entirely to his sons

The whole rainbow shines again on Lucio Presta’s family, the most influential and well-known Italian entertainment agent. On 20 March, in fact, Presta announced away Twitter the request to dismiss the investigations by the Rome prosecutor’s office concerning him and his son Niccolo and Matteo Renzi for alleged illicit party financing. And on March 30 in Rome in front of the notary Natale Votta they presented themselves anyway Niccolothe sister Beatrice, Giulia Carnevale and her brother Riccardo (the first bed children of Paola Perego, Presta’s wife) together with Laura Aguzzi and Marco Contessi.

The latter two, accountants close to the Presta family, each owned 35% of Arcobaleno Tre srl, the heart of Presta’s business: the shares had been sold to them in 2021 by the two junior Prestas and the Carnevales for the total consideration of 21 thousand euros, left respectively by Niccolò with 15%, his sister with 5% and with a similar share each for Carnival.

The deed of a few days instead certifies that Aguzzi e Contessi resold their 70%: in particular, Aguzzi sold 25% to Niccolò for 7 thousand 500 euros and 5% each to the two Carnevales for 1,500 euros each while Contessi sold the entire 35% to Beatrice for 10 thousand 500 euros and the final sum is still 21 thousand euros. So today Presta’s two sons each have the 40% and the two Carnivals 10% each.

In 2021 the Rome prosecutor had sent the Guardia di Finanza to search the headquarters of Arcobaleno Tre as part of the investigation linked to the transfers made from TV manager to politician for the documentary “Florence according to me”in which the leader of Italy alive he guided the spectators to discover his city. The proceeding concerned the economic relations between Renzi and the television agent and in particular the transfers of the documentary broadcast on channel Nove (and which proved to be a flop in terms of ratings) which had ended up two years earlier in a report by the anti-money laundering agency ugh.

The 2021 budget of the Arcobaleno Tre (last available) closed with a profit that rose year on year from 284 thousand euros to over 1.1 million against revenues that increased from 4.7 to 8 million thanks to the creation of 2 episodes of “Arena Suzuki” broadcast by Rai 1. Arcobaleno Tre’s portfolio includes the management of well-known faces of the country’s entertainment, from Roberto Benigni to Paolo Bonolis, from Ezio Greggio to Antonella Clerici, from Marco Liorni to Federica Fontana. The Presta company has liquidity of 2.6 million, a net worth of almost 4 million and zero bank debts. Among his holdings, the most relevant is 14.2% of Milano K3, the agency of many singers including Achille Lauro.

