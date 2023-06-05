Luckin becomes China’s first “10,000-store” chain coffee brand to open the era of high-quality coffee at 9.9 yuan-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Luckin becomes China‘s first “10,000-store” chain coffee brand to open the era of high-quality coffee at 9.9 yuan

On June 5, with the opening of the flagship store on Zhongshan Road, Xiamen, Luckin Coffee has reached 10,000 stores in the Chinese market, becoming the first chain coffee brand in China to exceed 10,000 stores. Ruixing Coffee breaks through the scale of 10,000 stores, will further expand its leading position in the industry, and bring more high-quality products and services to consumers. On the opening day, leaders of Xiamen Municipal Government and Siming District Government, Zheng Yongda, Chairman of C&D Inc., Martin Zouhar, President of Commercial Division of Cyber ​​Group, and other guests, as well as Li Hui, Chairman and CEO of Centurium Capital, and Chairman of Ruixing Coffee And CEO Guo Jinyi attended the opening ceremony. "Today, Ruixing Coffee's 10,000th store in the country chose to settle here, which is a brand new starting point." The leader of Siming District, Xiamen City pointed out in his speech, "Since then, Xiamen has added a check-in point, citizens and tourists friends We have another place to taste Xiamen. Luckin Coffee is driven by digitalization and uses intelligent applications to cover the whole business chain. The brand-new concept will also bring a new demonstration effect to the industrial development of Xiamen." At the opening ceremony, Guo Jinyi, chairman and CEO of Ruixing Coffee, emphasized that Ruixing will lead the upgrading of coffee quality in China through the quality control of the entire industrial chain. Ruixing Coffee insists on using global high-quality coffee beans, and has won the gold medal in the IIAC International Coffee Tasting Competition for five consecutive years; Ruixing Coffee insists on maintaining cooperation with global excellent suppliers to create a high-quality supply chain; Ruixing Coffee has passed 10,000 stores Grinding a strict quality control system to ensure consistent quality. It is understood that with the debut of the 10,000th store, Ruixing Coffee put forward a brand new brand proposition – "lucky in your hands". Luck will not fall from the sky, only down-to-earth and hard work can truly grasp luck. Luckin Coffee will continue to work hard to create lucky moments for customers. At the same time, in order to give back to consumers, Ruixing will launch the "10,000 Stores Celebration" promotion from June 5, 2023. During the event, consumers can enjoy 9.9 yuan of high-quality coffee every week. Ruixing hopes to bring consumers higher-quality, more convenient, and more cost-effective coffee through its own scale advantages, and push the Chinese coffee market into the "high-quality coffee 9.9 yuan era".

