There was a dog on the Lufthansa plane that made the emergency landing and it was hours before the owner learned the puppy was okay. Garrett Stuteville told Business Insider he couldn’t reach anyone about his dog. Lufthansa later confirmed that the dog was not injured. Seven injured people were taken to hospital after the plane encountered severe turbulence.

A dog was on board a Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany. The machine had to make an emergency landing in Washington after severe turbulence in which seven people were injured.

It was hours before the dog’s owner found out the pup was fine.

Garrett Stuteville, who lives in Singapore, told Business Insider that his dog was en route from Texas to Singapore, with a stopover in Frankfurt so he could get out of his cage for a few hours.

After the plane landed at Dulles Airport, Stuteville said he hadn’t heard from the airline or the airport about how his dog was doing.

“All we know is that he is still locked in the cage and has been for over 10 hours. And we don’t know when the flight is supposed to leave. We were told he cannot be let out of the cage due to TSA screening rules. We just want to know that someone who is there is okay,” Stuteville told Business Insider.

He added that he and his wife have hired a company in the US to arrange for their dog’s transportation from the US to Singapore. The agent they hired was able to get in touch with Lufthansa representatives in Germany, Stuteville said, but no representatives from Washington, D.C. have been in touch.

Lufthansa later told Business Insider that the dog was unharmed and flying to Singapore.

Lufthansa Flight 469 had to land at Dulles International Airport around 9:10 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

According to a Lufthansa spokesman, about 90 minutes after take-off, the flight encountered a “short, severe turbulence” that led to the emergency landing.

“It was what is known as clear-air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or prior warning,” the spokesman said.

She added that some passengers suffered “minor injuries” during the turbulence and were treated on board.

But at least seven people were injured and hospitalized as a result of the turbulence, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority statement.

A man, who said his wife was on board the plane, tweeted a photo of the plane after the emergency landing, showing a mess of garbage and food trays strewn down the plane’s aisle. He said the pilot told the passengers that lightning struck the plane.

7 injured on flight from Texas to Germany. The plane is at @Dulles_Airport after an emergency landing. 7 were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger told the Washington Post that the plane went into “free fall” as flight attendants were serving dinner.

The FAA said in a statement to Business Insider that it will investigate the incident.

