Deutsche Lufthansa aims to acquire a stake in the Italian flag carrier ITA Airways. This was formally announced by the German airline itself, in a note released a little while ago.

“The plan is to agree on the initial acquisition of a minority stake, as well as options to purchase the remaining stakes at a later date. Today, the company presented an offer to the Ministry of Economy and Finance to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect. Provided that both parties sign this memorandum of understanding, further negotiations and discussions would be conducted on an exclusive basis.”

The talks, continues Lufthansa, “will mainly focus on the form of a possible equity investment, on the commercial and operational integration of ITA into the Lufthansa Airline Group, as well as on the resulting synergies. If a binding agreement is reached, its implementation would be subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.”

For Lufthansa Group, Italy is the most important market outside its domestic markets and the United States. “Italy’s importance for both business and private travel lies in its strong export-oriented economy and status as one of Europe’s top vacation spots.”