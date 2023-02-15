Home Business Lufthansa, canceled or delayed flights: here’s what’s happening
A failure in Lufthansa’s computer system is paralyzing the flights of the largest German company. Boarding systems have been inoperative since this morning. The company itself says so, as Spiegel reports.

A Lufthansa spokesman explained that technicians are working on a solution and that the problems would have been caused by the breakage of some Deutsche Telekom cables during work on a construction site in Frankfurt. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed at Frankfurt and Munich airports. All domestic flights have been canceled and passengers have been asked to travel by train. According to the source, air traffic “will stabilize in today’s early evening”.

The air transport safety agency has closed the runways at Frankfurt airport in Germany due to severe cyber problems. The Dpa writes it. Planes are diverted to Nuremberg, Cologne and Duesseldorf.

