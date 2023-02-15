Home Business Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take the Trains”
Business

Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take the Trains”

by admin
Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take the Trains”

Lufthansa, all planes remain grounded. Here’s what’s happening

After block of all loves in United States happened a few weeks ago, now it’s the turn of Lufthansa. The German company denounce the tilt of hers Informatic Systems and leave all his on the ground planes. The carrier – reports Repubblica – confirm the problem but without indicating what they are the cause of the block and the number of affected links. According to the Bloomberg news agency, due to the IT halt the carrier is currently leaving all flights to the ground proceeding to numerous cancellations.

Il ground staff of Lufthansa – continues Repubblica – is encouraging people booked on flights interior to choose alternative solutionsfrom train. All the companies linked to the company are involved, therefore also Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines e Swiss. At the moment, Bloomberg still reports, it is not clear whether the block is connected to the cyber attack which involved the Scandinavian company SAS this week.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  UniCredit issues 45 Bonus Caps and 49 Top Bonuses

You may also like

Piazza Affari and record European Stock Exchanges. London...

Stellantis expands software development network with new hub...

Sardinia, to Ita and Aeroitalia flights from Alghero...

Kering, sales growing to over 20 billion but...

Meloni in pressing: more Btp to the Italians....

M5s, in perfect strangers lists. Conte rethinks the...

【Financial 100 Seconds】Apple’s Buy Now Pay Later service...

Pirelli, Sinochem ready to sell its shares. And...

Saturday 18 February – 19 February: African Union...

Sacchi murder, sensational in the courtroom: the defendants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy