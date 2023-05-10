Lufthansa: Group bosses demand more service from employees

Three Lufthansa planes. Getty Images

The Lufthansa management sees a need to catch up when it comes to service on the planes. During the Corona period, the company reduced service and staff.

Now they want to offer passengers more, especially premium customers. At the same time, however, no new staff should be hired or more flight attendants sent into the machines. This was announced internally during a staff meeting on Tuesday.

The union criticizes the Lufthansa board for this step. The union speaks of unreasonable work intensification for the flight crew.

At Lufthansa, you are not completely at peace with yourself these days. The management of the airline is not satisfied with the quality of the service on the planes, especially not for the well-heeled customers in the higher-priced classes. The brand does not redeem its premium claim well, that must be significantly improved, said management representatives at a staff meeting on Tuesday evening, Business Insider learned.

At the same time, Lufthansa wants but neither hire more employees nor send more flight attendants into the machines, according to the announcement at the internal event. The expectation is that the existing workforce should be able to do this, the management announced. The announcement caused anger among staff representatives, insiders report. Many would therefore have asked the management how they imagined it: more tasks for flight attendants who were already at full capacity in the planes? Management did not reply.

Dismantling in the service dates back to the Corona period

According to Lufthansa insiders, the deterioration in service has a certain lead. With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the aviation industry fell into a crisis, Lufthansa was supported with state money, many employees were sent on short-time work. In the meantime, Lufthansa has repaid the entire money to the state, and the state has even made a profit by helping the airline. During this time, Lufthansa also made savings in the area of ​​service and put fewer flight attendants on the planes, insiders report.

So now the airline is planning the role backwards, just without more staff. The reason for this is said to be numerous complaints from customers about the declining service, even in internal Lufthansa forums if the topic is discussed more broadly by employees, employees tell us.

The union Ufo (independent flight attendant organization) criticized the management of the airline for their actions. For one thing, management couldn’t explain how more and better service could be accomplished without hiring more staff or more flight attendants on planes. According to the union, the flight crew is already fully utilized. With this step, the management is causing an unreasonable increase in the workload of the staff.

The company has not responded to a request from Business Insider.

