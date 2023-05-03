Lufthansa Group is recovering – thanks to expensive flight tickets

The Lufthansa leadership bases its optimism on the strong booking situation for the summer and the increased ticket prices. CEO Carsten Spohr is still expecting an adjusted operating profit this year well above the 1.5 billion euros of 2022. In the previous year, the MDax group was clearly in the black after two bitter years of losses and the rescue by the state in the Corona crisis numbers returned.

While Lufthansa owed its profit in 2022 primarily to a record result from its freight division Lufthansa Cargo, in 2023 the passenger airlines should also bring in significant profits again. In addition to the significantly higher number of passengers, the increased ticket prices should also contribute to this. In the first quarter, the average revenue per ticket was already 19 percent higher than in the same period before the corona pandemic in 2019. In the second quarter, it could even be up to 25 percent more expensive than in the corresponding pre-crisis period, it said.