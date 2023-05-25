Lufthansa-ITA agreement: growth in revenues, fleet and workforce

Economy and Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Deutsche Lufthansa CEO Carsten Sphor met today at the MEF to confirm the conclusion of Lufthansa’s investment agreement in Ita Airways to acquire a minority stake after having already shared a plan industrial company which expects revenue growth of 2.5 billion euros expected for this year and 4.1 billion euros expected in 2027. Also present at the meeting was the president of Ita, Antonino Turicchi.

After signing, the agreement will be submitted to the scrutiny of the Court of Auditors and notified to the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission. Ita Airways’ development strategy will continue to be shared between the two shareholders (Mef and Lufthansa).

These results will allow for the growth and renewal of the fleet, which at the end of 2027 will count on 94 aircraft compared to the current 71, with an average age of five years, and will guarantee the optimization of fuel consumption and environmental impact. The workforce, which is expected to grow to 4,300 employees this year as a result of the 1,200 hires currently being finalised, will rise to over 5,500 at the end of the Plan.

ITA Airways’ strategy is to establish itself as a leading player among full service carriers in the three intercontinental, international and domestic sectors, with particular attention to long-haul traffic.

This strategic repositioning will also make it possible to better feed traffic at the Rome Fiumicino hub, which will thus play a central role in the Lufthansa Group’s multi-hub model.

ITA Airways will continue to be the country’s reference company and to proudly represent Italy throughout the world, guaranteeing connections within the country and with the rest of the world, to support the development of tourist and business flows.