Lufthansa joins the Italian airline ITA Airways. She agreed with the Italian state to take over a 40 percent minority stake. Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr spoke of a win-win situation for all sides.

NAfter months of negotiations with the Italian state, Lufthansa has managed to get a foothold in the airline ITA Airways. The German MDax group is to pay between 320 and 330 million euros into the company’s equity for an initial 40 percent stake, the media had already reported in advance. In the afternoon, both sides in Rome confirmed the basic agreement without initially giving any figures.

According to the reports, another 500 million euros will flow after the planned return to profitability for another 50 to 55 percent of the shares. The Italian state would thus remain – unlike initially Lufthansa planned – on board for the time being. The deal is subject to competition law reviews at national and European level.

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), founded in 2020, took over the flight operations of the insolvent predecessor Alitalia in October 2021, but is not its legal successor. However, the ITA has secured take-off and landing rights as well as the Alitalia brand. The legendary name could possibly soon be reactivated under the new corporate umbrella. Lufthansa strategy chief Jörg Eberhart, who has already headed the regional subsidiary Air Dolomiti active in northern Italy, is under discussion as the new ITA boss.

Last year, with a turnover of almost 1.6 billion euros, ITA made a loss of 486 million euros. At the end of March, the company cited the aftermath of the corona pandemic, the increased fuel costs as a result of the Ukraine war and the poor euro-dollar exchange rate as the reason for the red figures.

For 2027, 94 aircraft and a turnover of 4.1 billion euros are now being targeted. Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr spoke of a win-win situation for Italy, ITA and his company. He wants to bring the lean Alitalia successor with its young fleet into the profit zone through higher capacity utilization, cheaper purchasing and better flight coordination.

Lufthansa has wanted to gain a foothold in its second most important foreign market for many years. An attempt started in 2009 under the name Lufthansa Italia came to an end in 2011. At the moment, the group is only attracting transfer passengers from wealthy northern Italy to the Munich hub with Air Dolomiti flights. With ITA, Lufthansa is now acquiring market shares in the environment dominated by external low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

The German Lufthansa AG has already taken over the former state airlines of the neighboring countries Switzerland, Austria and Belgium and continued them as independent brands. The Belgian Sabena successor Brussels Airlines had taken over Lufthansa in two stages and initially also started with a minority. Another possible takeover target is the Portuguese Tap.

