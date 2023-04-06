With the establishment of the closed room, from which nothing actually leaked out, Lufthansa made a lot of concessions to its most important employees in the autumn. Here it was possible to say and discuss relatively freely what a trade union would otherwise quickly interpret as an inadmissible collective agreement target in a public debate. This is how VC felt once before in 2015, when the Hessian State Labor Court stopped a pilots’ strike because of illegal targets. Since then, pilots have been extremely cautious in their public statements.

It remains obvious that the VC wants to retain its sphere of influence at the Lufthansa core company via the group collective agreement (KTV) and ensure good career opportunities for its members. This only works if the scope of the tariff is not further reduced. In the past, VC had secured the number of 325 aircraft in an extra contract that could only be manned by KTV pilots. After Lufthansa terminated this contract in the Corona doldrums, no successor arrangement was apparently found in the “closed space”.