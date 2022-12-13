German Lufthansa ha increased the 2022 Adjusted Ebit forecast to 1.5 billion euros, compared to the previous target of over 1 billion. Positive reaction of the stock, which rises by 3.0% to 7.93 euros, to levels it has not touched since March 2021. The shares of the air carrier have gained more than 28% since the beginning of the year.

Strong demand and record performance for Lufthansa Cargo and Technik

In support of the target revision, the Group first cites the strong demand for air travel, with average yields in the passenger sector well above the pre-crisis level.

Furthermore, Lufthansa Cargo (active in freight transport and logistics services) e Lufthansa Technik (maintenance and repair services) should reach record results in the current year.

The earnings performance of October and Novemberadds the Group, has exceeded expectations and the booking situation for the coming months indicates the continuation of the positive trend in the Group’s passenger business.

The progressive recovery of the aviation sector continues

The increase in estimates by Deutsche Lufthansa represents an important signal of recovery of the sectoramong the most affected by the Covid crisis and the consequent transport restrictions to stem the infections.

“This is further proof that the travel demand remains resilient and we expect other European carriers to experience similar trends,” Bernstein analysts point out.

International Airlines Group, parent company of British Airways, said it plans to restore passenger capacity almost entirely to pre-pandemic levels in early 2023 as travel demand holds up despite high inflation making it more costly. the cost of living across Europe.

Low-cost airlines like EasyJet are also ramping up capacity, betting that Europeans will continue to favor affordable leisure travel over other discretionary spending.

IATA estimates return to profit for the sector in 2023

The aviation industry is on the mend after suffering losses of around $190 billion during the pandemicwith a recovery in US travel offsetting the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions in place in China.

According to the latest estimates, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects a return to profitability for the global airline industry in 2023as airlines manage to reduce losses resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their operations in 2022.

In detail, in 2023 airlines should register a net income of $4.7 billion, with a net margin of 0.6%. This would be the first profit since 2019, when the net profits of the sector amounted to 26.4 billion (with a margin on total revenues of 3.1%).

Il 2022 it should instead end with a aggregate net loss of $6.9 billionan improvement on the previous estimate of June of 9.7 billion and on the results of 2020 (-137.7 billion) and 2021 (-42 billion).