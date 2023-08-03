Lufthansa record, profit flies to 881 million (+240%). Passenger boom

Lufthansa, record accounts in the first half of 2023

Growing results for Lufthansa. With 9.4 billion euros, le sales of the group in the second quarter exceeded the numbers of the previous year by around 17% (8.0 billion euro). The adjusted ebit almost tripled to €1.1 billion (previous year: €392 million). This corresponds to an operating margin of 11.6% and is a new record for a second quarter for the group.

READ ALSO: Peak gas bill, here is the new annual household expenditure

Also the net profit it reached a new high of €881 million (previous year: €259 million). For the first half of 2023, the Group recorded a adjusted ebit by 812 million euros (previous year: -185 million euros), an improvement of almost one billion euros. The it will be on the edge rectified rose to 4.9% in the first half of the year (previous year: -1.4%). Sales in the first half of 2023 amounted to €16.4 billion (previous year: €13.0 billion).

READ ALSO: Tim, good revenue performance (+3.4%) in the semester

The high global demand for air travel has led to a significant increase in the number of passengers of the airlines. Between January and June, airlines welcomed more than 55 million passengers on board, an increase of 30% compared to the same period in 2022 (previous year: 42.4 million). In the second quarter alone, 33.3 million passengers flew with Group airlines (previous year: 29.2 million). This represents 84% ​​of the 2019 level.

Subscribe to the newsletter