Home » Lufthansa record, profit flies to 881 million (+240%). Passenger boom
Business

Lufthansa record, profit flies to 881 million (+240%). Passenger boom

by admin
Lufthansa record, profit flies to 881 million (+240%). Passenger boom

Lufthansa, record accounts in the first half of 2023

Growing results for Lufthansa. With 9.4 billion euros, le sales of the group in the second quarter exceeded the numbers of the previous year by around 17% (8.0 billion euro). The adjusted ebit almost tripled to €1.1 billion (previous year: €392 million). This corresponds to an operating margin of 11.6% and is a new record for a second quarter for the group.

READ ALSO: Peak gas bill, here is the new annual household expenditure

Also the net profit it reached a new high of €881 million (previous year: €259 million). For the first half of 2023, the Group recorded a adjusted ebit by 812 million euros (previous year: -185 million euros), an improvement of almost one billion euros. The it will be on the edge rectified rose to 4.9% in the first half of the year (previous year: -1.4%). Sales in the first half of 2023 amounted to €16.4 billion (previous year: €13.0 billion).

READ ALSO: Tim, good revenue performance (+3.4%) in the semester

The high global demand for air travel has led to a significant increase in the number of passengers of the airlines. Between January and June, airlines welcomed more than 55 million passengers on board, an increase of 30% compared to the same period in 2022 (previous year: 42.4 million). In the second quarter alone, 33.3 million passengers flew with Group airlines (previous year: 29.2 million). This represents 84% ​​of the 2019 level.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

July Macro Data Forecast: Stabilized Industries and Consumption,...

Arrival stop, ticket refund – what the organizers...

International Space Station: Houston, we had a problem...

Capital-forming benefits: This is how you save with...

Brunello Cucinelli talks about his first time: “I...

US Dollar Index Rises as Private Jobs Increase...

Aviation on the up – Swiss makes more...

Europe still negative, Piazza Affari closes at -0.9%

Liability for politiciansIt depends on the decision-making process!

Apple’s 30% Commission Squeezes Creators’ Profits as Elon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy