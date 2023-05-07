Lufthansa, revenues fly (+40%). Summer travel pushes airline bills

Lufthansa, summer travel pushes the airline’s accounts

Lufthansa get back on track. The largest German airline registered revenues for €7.02 billion for the three months to the end of March, up 40% year-on-year thanks to strong bookings for the summer months.

Year to date, Lufthansa carried 22 million passengers, up from 13 million last year, bringing capacity to 75% of levels pre-pandemic.

“Consistently strong demand gives us confidence for the coming months,” said the chief financial officer, Remco Steenbergen, mentioned in the statement of accounts. “The Season of summer travel will make an important contribution to achieving our 2023 goals,” he added.

The group reported a quarterly net loss of 467 million euros, down from 584 million euros in the first quarter of last year, while the adjusted loss of Lufthansa before interest and taxes, it decreased to 273 million euros compared to 577 million in the same period last year.

Analysts had forecast a turnover of 7.54 billion euros on a net loss of 289 million and a it will be lost adjusted by 254 million, according to a consensus provided by the company. According to the group, costs to expand flight operations in the summer and several strikes at German airports in recent months have weighed on results.

