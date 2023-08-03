Lufthansa triples profit: Premium tickets inspire quarterly results

Economy Airline on course for success

Lufthansa reports record figures – profit almost tripled

Status: 03.08.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

Lufthansa is on course for success. The reason for this is also the increasing demand for premium tickets

Source: dpa/Boris Roessler

After a long dry spell due to the corona pandemic, Lufthansa is back with strong quarterly figures. The airline almost tripled its operating profit and expects demand to continue to rise. The group is heading for one of the best years in its history.

Thanks to the high demand for expensive tickets, Lufthansa made a record profit in the second quarter. From April to June, the adjusted operating result of 1.1 billion euros was almost three times as high as in the same quarter of the previous year. The company announced this on Thursday. Accordingly, the operating margin of 11.6 percent is a new record for a second quarter.

The consolidated result also marked a new high of 881 million. The airline group benefited from high demand, especially for premium tickets. Average yields, a gauge of ticket prices, rose 13 percent as supply was tight. The group is thus heading for one of the best years in its history. And the company is also looking to the coming year with great optimism, said CEO Carsten Spohr.

Lufthansa had reduced the flight program at the beginning of the year in order to avoid flight operations chaos like last season. Not only at the airports, but also at Lufthansa itself there were still too few staff on board last year. This year, 9,000 new employees have already been hired. Punctuality had improved in the first half of the year, so that only 30 percent of flights were delayed. “Thanks to the great efforts of our employees, we were able to avoid conditions like last summer and offer our customers more stable air traffic again,” said Spohr.

Passenger airlines are profit drivers, cargo has to step back

For the first time since the Corona crisis, the passenger airlines again flew in the majority of the profit. With a good 33 million passengers, the airlines – in addition to Lufthansa, the holiday airlines Eurowings and Eurowings Discover, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss – had 84 percent of the pre-crisis level on board. The occupancy was as high as in normal times.

The freight subsidiary Lufthansa Cargo, which was the mainstay of the group thanks to high freight rates during the pandemic with record profits, earned only 37 million euros in the quarter after almost half a billion euros in the same period last year. Here the market is normalizing again when supply is increasing again. The maintenance subsidiary Lufthansa Technik increased its operating profit by 39 percent to 156 million euros. Group sales grew by 17 percent to 9.4 billion euros.

Carsten Spohr, CEO, at the handover of an Airbus in Hamburg-Finkenwerder in May

Source: dpa/Marcus Brandt

The group specified the outlook for the year: An adjusted operating profit of more than 2.6 billion euros is expected, which is slightly above the previous analyst forecast. Lufthansa achieved the best result in its history in 2017 with 2.97 billion euros. The Lufthansa Group expects continued high demand for flight tickets for the rest of the year. Bookings for August to December are currently more than 90 percent of the booking level of 2019, the year before the outbreak of the corona pandemic, which was devastating for air traffic. The main drivers are private travellers, but the hitherto sluggish demand from business travelers is also recovering.

