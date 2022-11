ROMA – In un clima da Black Friday, Lufthansa aims for the majority of Ita at the final price. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitungone of the most authoritative German newspapers, writes that Lufthansa wants 51% of the shares for «250 million».

The valuation is less than half – today – compared to January 2022. The news alarms the government, not at all inclined to sell off Ita.