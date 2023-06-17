Lufthansa will acquire 41% of Ita Airways: agreement approved by the Court of Auditors

The Court of Auditors has recently approved and registered the agreement relating to the sale of a minority stake of 41%. Ita Airways to the German airline Deutsche Lufthansa. This strategic move strengthens the collaboration between the two companies and will contribute to the development of the Italian aviation sector.

The contract, already signed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), Lufthansa and Ita Airways, provides for a significant investment by the German company. Lufthansa will in fact invest 325 million euros to acquire the stake in Ita Airways, giving impetus to the achievement of the objectives set for the two-year period 2023-2024.