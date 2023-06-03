Luigi Di Maio suspended from Twitter: what a flop the debut in the Gulf. What happen

Di Maio suspended from Twitter, here’s what happened to the new profile of the former foreign minister

Not even time to leave with the new life as a special representative of the European Union in the Persian Gulf That Elon Muskpatron among others of Tesla e Twitterdecided to block Louis DiMaio from social media. On Thursday 1 June, the former foreign minister began his career as EU special envoy in the Gulf, a role entrusted to him a few weeks ago by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

And on that occasion, to welcome the network, he decided to send, from his new account @EUSR_Gulf, a message in the form of tweet: “First day in office as special representative for the EU in the Gulf”, wrote the former head of the Farnesina. “I am ready and fully engaged with other Member States, EU institutions and each of our partners in the region. There is so much at stake and so much to be done, through sincere dialogue and mutual respect. For our shared security and prosperity”.

The Twitter profile of the new EUSR for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio, which was only opened yesterday and tweeted 3 times, has been already suspended for ‘violation of the rules’. June 2, 2023 pic.twitter.com/6ZPz4MyNiU — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics 🇮🇹 (@CrazyItalianPol) June 2, 2023

The post was not only written in Italian and English, but also in Arabic and Persian. Twenty-four days after its debut, however, the institution’s official account was suspended. “Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter rules,” EUSR_Gulf reads. “This is a technical issue under resolution,” the staff said. Elon Musk’s social network most likely does not accept the possibility of having a double official public account at the moment.

