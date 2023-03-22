The topic of e-fuels is also misrepresented, “after all, these mean that existing company fleets can be refueled in a climate-neutral manner.” With a view to the ministry’s climate goals, which have been cracked again, Reuther criticized the current sector model: “If the raw materials are delivered, if it’s Mr. Wissing’s exhaust gases, if it’s the CO2 in the factories that belongs to Mr. Habeck, if the products are back on the road, the emissions are again the minister’s fault,” argues Reuther. For him, this subdivision has no meaning whatsoever.