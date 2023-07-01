Luitpold Prince of Bavaria: In China “we are (…) considered ‘lazy'” – Germany increasingly “shaky” as a location

Economy Luitpold Prince of Bavaria

In China “we are considered (…) to be ‘lazy'” – Germany increasingly “shaky” as a location

Status: 12:49 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Germany becoming less and less attractive as a business location?

Germany was once admired worldwide for its social market economy, but the country is now “on the way to becoming a state economy” and is becoming increasingly unattractive for founders, complains the great-grandson of the last king of Bavaria. The four-day week is fatal.

From the point of view of the head of the Bavarian family business, Luitpold Prince of Bavaria, Germany as a location has become “shaky”. “In surveys, the majority of entrepreneurs say they would no longer set up a company in Germany. Only a fraction of the investments are made in Germany,” said the 72-year-old.Augsburg General“. “This is tragic.”

Family businesses are the backbone of the German economy, they provide around 80 percent of apprenticeships and around 70 percent of jobs, explained the great-grandson of the last king of Bavaria, Ludwig III. “If you look at the development, you have to ask yourself where this is going to lead.”

Luitpold Prince of Bavaria at Kaltenberg Castle in July 2020

Source: pa/Geisler-Fotopress/Steffi Adam

“In China people are already talking about the German disease”

Germany was once admired worldwide for its social market economy. “It seems to me that the country, with its gigantic amount of bureaucracy, has long been on the way to becoming a state economy,” said the entrepreneur, whose family runs the Kaltenberg brewery. “It is nice and pleasant that we are thinking more and more about our work-life balance. But Germany is not alone in the world, other countries are competitors!”

From his point of view, the four-day week, for example, would be fatal for an industrial company that has to produce non-stop. “In China people are already talking about the German disease. There we are considered ‘lazy’ with the many holidays and vacation days,” Luitpold Prince of Bavaria told the newspaper. “We are losing core values.”

Gigantic investment backlog

He also criticized in the interview: “We live more and more in an envious society.” “The alternative to family businesses are state-owned companies and stock corporations,” explained Luitpold Prince of Bavaria. “That would be a GDR 2.0 or turbo capitalism.”

