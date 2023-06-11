Lujiazui Financial Forum Linked with Hong Kong Voices: High-quality AI companies are welcome to come to Hong Kong for listing, allowing mainland investors to directly use RMB to buy Hong Kong stocks Provider Cailian Press

© Reuters. Lujiazui Financial Forum Linked with Hong Kong Voice: High-quality AI companies are welcome to list in Hong Kong, allowing mainland investors to directly buy Hong Kong stocks with RMB



Financial Associated Press, June 9th (Reporter Cheng Mengqi)The Lujiazui Financial Forum was held for two consecutive days. As the most important representatives of Hong Kong’s financial supervision, the CEO of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau also appeared at the 14th Lujiazui Financial Forum, bringing insights into the hot issues in the Hong Kong capital market. opinion on the topic.

In the forum, Ou Guansheng and Xu Zhengyu respectively discussed how to allow mainland investors to directly use RMB to buy Hong Kong stocks, and how to attract high-quality listed companies to list in Hong Kong. Ou Guansheng mentioned that the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect model is difficult to replicate in other parts of the world, and welcomes high-quality AI companies to list in Hong Kong; while Xu Zhengyu said that the next step after the launch of the RMB counter is to allow mainland investors to use Shanghai-Shenzhen Hong Kong Stock Connect directly uses RMB to buy Hong Kong stocks.

Let mainland investors buy Hong Kong stocks directly with RMB

One of the current focuses of the Hong Kong capital market is the upcoming RMB counter model of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This innovative measure allows about 20 stocks, which account for 40% of the trading volume of Hong Kong stocks, to be traded in RMB. In this regard, Xu Zhengyu, Director of the Financial Affairs and Treasury Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said, “In the next step, we will connect the RMB counter to the Hong Kong Stock Connect, so that the majority of mainland investors can directly use RMB to buy Hong Kong stocks through the Hong Kong Stock Connect.”

Fluctuations in U.S. dollar interest rates may climb rapidly, causing the exchange rate to be affected. Regarding this phenomenon, Xu Zhengyu pointed out that different regions, including Asia, are actively considering more diversification in terms of asset classes or allocations, and the RMB is a natural choice. As part of the diversification of asset allocation, Hong Kong can do many things. The government also issued 10-year RMB treasury bonds a few weeks ago, with a scale of 15 billion yuan and an interest rate of 3.3%, which is much lower than that of the US dollar and the euro. , which reflects that when the RMB interest rate is low, it is also a good opportunity to increase the development of the RMB bond market.

In terms of decarbonization, Xu Zhengyu said that Hong Kong’s path is exactly the same as that of the mainland. “We have a dual carbon goal. We want to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Under this premise, on the one hand, through the development of green bonds, we hope to better fund or support green projects in Hong Kong through the form of bonds. In addition In addition, we hope to use Hong Kong finance as a platform to attract international capital and promote international green development. We have a green carbon credit trading platform to attract mainland international participants and use Hong Kong as a platform to trade carbon credits.”

Strive to be a hub of innovation and opportunity

Qiu Yong, chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, emphasized that the capital market is very important in promoting technological innovation. For this point of view, Au Guansheng, chief executive of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, fully agrees.

Ou Guansheng said that many technology companies now need a lot of investment in research and development, and the capital market is a very good place for financing, helping science and technology companies to implement technologies that change the world. At the same time, the capital market and investors invest and participate in the new economic development. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has always been in the position of the Asian financial center, connecting international investors, and having a unique platform to participate in the rise of the new economy and the development of tomorrow’s enterprises.

The key method for the capital market to support global innovation is the listing system. In 2018, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange introduced a series of listing system reforms, completely changing the market genes, and striving to make Hong Kong one of the first choice for future companies to list. Before 2018, the Hong Kong market was mainly dominated by some real estate companies and financial companies. Many emerging companies were rising but had no way to participate in the capital market. Some new economic companies had no initial income and required a lot of investment; at the same time, these companies were still founders hands. After we conducted a series of consultations with the market, we introduced a new listing chapter 18A, which allows companies with no income and different rights to be listed; Chapter 19C provides opportunities for secondary listings for Greater China and international companies. With these innovative measures, more than 200 new economy companies have raised 1 trillion Hong Kong dollars in the Hong Kong market.

This year, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange carried out the reform of the listing system again, introducing a new chapter of 18C to help special technology companies go public. The 18A listing system in 2018 reflects the overall macroeconomic and investment trends. It is believed that the new 18C chapter will become the key to future success, attracting more companies, more liquidity, more investors, and more professional services, forming a virtuous circle.

Finally, Ou Guansheng mentioned that the market is not just financing, but a hub of innovation and opportunities. We must support the development of new economic enterprises, which means that our market must support the arrival of the next human innovation trend.

Welcome OpenAI companies to list in Hong Kong

At the round table, the host asked Ou Guansheng an interesting question: If OpenAI is required to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, what would Ou Guansheng, the president of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, think?

Regarding this hot issue, Ou Guansheng said that as long as it complies with the listing rules, any company can participate, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange welcomes all issuing companies in the world to participate. In the future, artificial intelligence will become a very important transformational innovation. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been using artificial intelligence since 2020 to analyze the annual reports filed by all listed companies to ensure that they meet the listing requirements. OpenAI is a very powerful company that allows us to better supervise the market, improve transparency, and ensure that participants are compliant. AI is not your choice whether to use it or not. There are many potentially dangerous companies that may use AI technology. You have to keep up with the pace, keep pace with the times, and research AI to protect the market from the risks brought about by the abuse of technology. AI is indeed a very interesting topic, and it will take a long time to talk about it. Any high-quality AI company, including OpenAI, will be encouraged to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and I hope they can meet the listing requirements.

Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is difficult to replicate

As for how to connect the capital market and the real economy, Ou Guansheng believes that the most important thing is how to cooperate. In his view, the Chinese mainland market, especially Shanghai and Shenzhen, has a large investor base and groups. The population of 1.4 billion in the entire market also brings liquidity, which is attractive to any market and any investor in the world. Hong Kong also has some other advantages, because Hong Kong only has a population of 7 million, and we do not have such a large platform for individual investors, but Hong Kong has decades of experience in investing in institutional investors. These institutional investors come from all over the world and have also created for Hong Kong A very good investment relationship.

Competition is a good thing, it keeps us striving and developing. In some areas we compete with other exchanges in the world, but in other areas we have been cooperating. We create things that cannot be achieved in other markets. For example, the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect mechanism is difficult to implement in other parts of the world. copy. If a company comes to Hong Kong to seek the market, it can benefit from a larger group of investors over time; at the same time, some investors may come in from Hong Kong, but they end up listing in Shanghai and Shenzhen.