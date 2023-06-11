Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank: Serving “Sannong” to make up for shortcomings and play a counter-cyclical role. Green development needs two-way mutual promotion with “Sannong” services Provider Finance Association

© Reuters. Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank of China: Serving “Sannong” to play a role in strengthening weak points and counter-cyclical role Green development must be mutually promoted with “Sannong” services



News from the Associated Press, June 11 (Reporter Wang Hong)At the 14th Lujiazui Forum, Qian Wenhui, chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank of China, was interviewed by the Financial Association and other media on topics such as serving the double carbon target and serving the “three rural” fields. He said that as an agricultural policy bank, the Agricultural Development Bank has formed a “methodology” of being a leader, making up for shortcomings, and counter-cyclical in serving “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. In addition, the Agricultural Bank of China has introduced green development into agricultural policy-based financial practices to achieve two-way mutual promotion of serving “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and green development.

Play the role of being a leader, making up for shortcomings, and counter-cyclical

The Agricultural Development Bank is a policy bank dedicated to supporting agriculture. Based on national credit and relying on the market, the Agricultural Development Bank raises funds for supporting agriculture and supports the development of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. Qian Wenhui said, “The biggest imbalance in development is the imbalance between urban and rural areas. The biggest deficiency is the insufficient development of agriculture and rural areas. The shortcomings cannot be made up, and the weaknesses are difficult to improve. Increase investment in the field of ‘agriculture, rural areas and farmers’. It is of great significance to realize the great goal of the new journey.”

According to Qian Wenhui, as an agricultural policy bank, the Agricultural Development Bank is playing a leading role, making up for shortcomings, and counter-cyclical in terms of increasing services for “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and improving service capabilities.

“As a leader, in vulnerable industries and industries, especially the ‘Sannong’ field, the market cannot spontaneously form the inflow of resources and sufficient supply of financial services. Policy banks have the responsibility and obligation to enter first, innovate models, and serve more Financial institutions participate in providing experience. While exploring experience, we also put forward suggestions on optimizing policies to allow more institutions to enter. Problems that cannot be solved by the market can achieve a more effective balance through the role of policy banks as a bridge between the government and the market .”

“The so-called strengthening the weak areas, including ‘three rural areas’, policy banks can play an important role. It is difficult to achieve the goal of the short board completely relying on the market mechanism and profit-driven. For these short boards, we have to work on the policy and national Under the guidance of the strategy, we will increase investment and services in the field of ‘agriculture, rural areas and farmers’.”

According to reports, serving national food security, consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively linking up with rural revitalization, agricultural modernization, agricultural and rural construction, water conservancy, infrastructure, roads and other living environment construction are the main responsibilities and main businesses of ADBC. “Sewage discharge, garbage treatment, treatment of black and odorous water bodies, and treatment of livestock and poultry manure in rural areas have improved, but there is still a lot of work to be done. In addition, the national regional strategy – Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Changjiang Triangle, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, and ecological environment protection are also key areas of business for the Agricultural Development Bank.”

“In terms of counter-cycle, as an important means of national macro-control, policy banks must obey the national strategy. Taking the stabilization of the economic market last year as an example, counter-cyclical macro-control measures were adopted to increase the credit scale of policy banks and increase policy-oriented Bank financial tools, key construction of investment funds, these measures are implemented by specific financial institutions, that is, policy-oriented financial institutions, which can better play the role of counter-cyclical adjustment.”

“We have invested more than 800 billion yuan in the construction of rural loans to the United States. There are many such cases, but the task is still arduous and requires the joint investment of various financial institutions.” Qian Wenhui said that the first five months of this year’s Agricultural Bank of China issued faster than Last year, on the basis of creating a record high last year, it is not a big problem to achieve the goal of investing in the “three rural” areas higher than the national average level of credit investment.

Serving “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and green development are two-way mutual promotion

“Achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality is an extensive and profound economic and social systemic change. It is a long-term and complex systematic project that requires the joint efforts of all industries and fields in the whole society. The Agricultural Development Bank introduces green development into agricultural policies Based on the innovative financial practice, he proposed to build a green bank characteristic brand goal during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, establish and improve the two systems of green financial governance and management, and develop high-quality green finance based on the three dimensions of assets, liabilities, and self-operation”, Qian Wen wave said.

Qian Wenhui also introduced several carbon reduction routes worthy of attention in the field of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. For example, strengthen the construction of high-standard farmland in the production process, increase the level of land output, and obtain greater output value with less cultivated land; the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is also a source of carbon emissions. Through scientific and effective field management, rational use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Make good use of agricultural film, save water and improve irrigation in the production process, which also reduces carbon emissions.

“Pay attention to straw burning, the construction of state reserve forests and ecological forests, and develop the under-forest economy. By integrating more projects, we can achieve multiple goals of green development, low-carbon development, promoting rural revitalization, and increasing farmers’ income.” Qian Wenhui He also mentioned the work of photovoltaic poverty alleviation, developing clean energy in rural areas, such as wind photovoltaic and distributed photovoltaic wind power, so that farmers can increase their income through clean energy. “We are discussing with relevant central enterprises that photovoltaic poverty alleviation should become a model of increasing income and getting rich.”

Data show that as of the end of the first quarter of this year, the balance of green loans of the Agricultural Development Bank exceeded 2 trillion yuan, an increase of 17.68% from the beginning of the year, accounting for nearly a quarter of the bank’s loan balance. A total of 82.02 billion yuan and 500 million euros of green bonds have been issued, and the green projects supported have saved more than 14 million tons of standard coal, reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 27 million tons, and saved about 180 million tons of water. Carbon” goals have made positive contributions.

Focusing on the realization of the “double carbon” goal, the Agricultural Bank of China issued a special plan for carbon peaking and carbon neutralization of financial services, and clarified 23 action measures in 7 aspects to help achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. Qian Wenhui also said that in the future, we will continue to promote product model innovation, research and build an ESG system framework, and realize the two-way mutual promotion of serving “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and green development.