Lujiazui Launches Tens-Billion-Level Asset Restructuring and Fund-Raising Plan

Lujiazui Financial and Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd., one of the major development companies in Pudong, Shanghai, has launched a major asset restructuring and fundraising plan. The company received registration approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission at the end of the month, and the plans are now in full swing.

The restructuring and allotment plan by Lujiazui has attracted significant market attention as it is the first real estate company restructuring project in Shanghai after the implementation of the “third arrow” of real estate. Investors are curious about the quality of the assets injected into the listed companies, the introduction of new investors, and how the company plans to navigate equity financing during a real estate market adjustment period.

Chairman Xu Erjin of Lujiazui recently had an open discussion with reporters to address these questions. The company purchased Changyi Company and Dongyuan Company from Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co., Ltd. through equity issuance and acquired Shanghai Qiantan International Business District Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. through cash payment. The total consideration for this transaction is 13.319 billion yuan, making it the largest restructuring of a listed real estate company in recent years. Additionally, Lujiazui plans to issue shares to raise supporting funds of up to 6.6 billion yuan.

The four target companies injected into listed companies are located in Lujiazui Financial and Trade Zone and Qiantan International Business District. These areas are included in the “Central Activity Zone” in the “Shanghai 2035” master plan, reflecting their importance in Shanghai’s urban development. The restructuring aims to help Lujiazui obtain high-quality land, residential, office, and commercial property reserves, thereby further participating in the development and construction of these areas.

Lujiazui aims to improve its product planning and operation management by collaborating with leading companies such as Swire Properties. This collaboration will enhance its ability to attract investment and ensure successful project development. The Qiantan Taikoo Li project, jointly developed by Lujiazui and Swire Properties, has already achieved success as Shanghai’s first store. The project’s opening rate exceeds 95% and is expected to achieve its profit target ahead of schedule.

Additionally, Lujiazui aims to raise 6.6 billion yuan in equity financing. The success of this financing will have a strong demonstration effect on the market and test the confidence of various investors, especially during a period of real estate market adjustment. The recent policy measures implemented in Shanghai and Beijing to optimize housing loan standards have boosted market confidence and increased customer visits to Lujiazui projects.

Overall, Lujiazui’s major asset restructuring and fundraising plan aims to enhance its asset quality and sustainable profitability, attract new investors, and navigate real estate equity financing during an adjustment period. The company’s collaboration with leading companies and the positive market response to recent policy measures provide a promising outlook for its future development and financial goals.

