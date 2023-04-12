Lukaku goal and celebration in Benfica-Inter 0-2

Romelu Lukaku scored the goal of the 0-2 of Benfica-Inter (previously header by Stretcher on cross to the kiss of Sticks), converting the penalty (hand touch by ex Joao Mario) with a powerful and angled shot (to the left by Odysseas Vlachodimos).

“I don’t listen to anyone before taking a penalty, not even to my team-mates. It’s all concentration,” he said Big Rom recounting his coldness to the penalty spot even in delicate moments like this which closed the match and mortgaged the passage to the semifinals of the Champions League (waiting for the Italian derby with Milan or Naples).

Immediately afterwards he cheered with the same gesture seen against the Juventus in the Italian Cup last April 3: eyes closed and gesture of silence with the other hand on the forehead. In the match of Belgium versus Sweden he had done the same thing.

Lukaku: “The celebration? It’s a secret, I’ll explain it at the end of the season”

Unlike the semifinal of Coppa Italia against Juve (when Big Rom had been subjected to racist insults by some Juventus fans), with Benfica in the Champions League and in the national team the yellow card did not arrive and there were no controversies. “The celebration? It’s a secret, I’ll explain it at the end of the season”, after the match in Lisbon.

Lukaku dedicates the Benfica-Inter goal to his mother Adolphine

Among other things, after the hugs with the companions for the goal of 2-0 which closed Benfica-Inter, Luke he used four fingers pointing down to mimic a “M“.

But in this case the recipient is clear: the Nerazzurri forward dedicated the goal to his mother Adolphine.

