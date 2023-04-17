Lukaku-Inter goodbye at the end of the season. Big Rom’s heir? ‘Marotta wants…’

Lukaku, Inter towards the no to the new loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku and theInter they will say goodbye for the second time. In 2021 there was the sale to Chelsea immediately after the Nerazzurri Scudetto. In this case, Big Rom will still head to London blues, but for the end of the loan. According to Gazzetta dello Sport in fact the club of Steven Zhang he would not intend to negotiate another one. The reason? Too many 20 million invested in 2022-23 (between onerous loan and signing the Belgian striker).

Inter, Lukaku’s heir: from Firmino and Thuram to Retegui and Openda, the names on the Nerazzurri list. Transfer market rumors

L’Inter therefore according to these rumors will leave without Luke next season and in the summer he will therefore throw himself on the transfer market to look for another centre-forward (taking into account that the Edin Dzeko contractthe 37-year-old Bosnian expires at the end of the season).

Beppe Marotta and the Nerazzurri management are reportedly evaluating a couple of interesting free-for-trade profiles: first of all Roberto Firmino (the 31-year-old Brazilian from Liverpool also has Roma who would be ready to offer the Reds player a two-year contract) and Marcus Thuram (he won’t renew with Borussia Mönchengladbach, even if he’s more of a second striker who could replace Correa: watch out for international competition). I like it alot Mateo Retegui: the Italian-Argentine striker called up for the national team by Mancini (goal both in the defeat against England and in the victory in Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifiers) is probably the hottest name on the list, even if his price is growing (evaluated 18 million), with the 23-year-old Openda Laws of Lens (15 goals in 31 games) placed under observation (here we spoke of Milan, which has always been very attentive to the French market, but there is perhaps even more competition from Napoli).

