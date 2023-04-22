Lukaku pardoned by the FIGC: he will play Inter-Juventus. Here is the motivation

Lukaku pardoned by the president of the FIGC, Gravina. He will play Inter-Juventus

The president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina has pardoned Romelu Lukaku who had received a one-match ban from the sports judge following his expulsion for a second yellow card after the celebration under the Juventus curve on the occasion of the 1-1 goal in the Coppa Italia first leg semi-final played at Juventus. The number one of the FIGC has adopted this provision: “having regard to the device of the Sports Court of Appeal with which the sanction inflicted by the Sports Judge following the expulsion order was confirmed; considering that it emerged unequivocally from the Federal Prosecutor’s report that the aforementioned player has been subjected, on several occasions, to serious, repeated and regrettable displays of hatred and racial discrimination such as to be able to justify formally non-regulatory behavior and as such evaluated by the referee; having considered that the principle of the fight against all forms of racism is one of the founding principles of the sports system, in its international and national dimension; considered therefore, in the same way as the applicability in a general way to all the sanctioning cases of the art. 43 of the Sports Justice Code, that there are serious reasons for granting an exceptional and extraordinary pardon in relation to the disqualification inflicted for the expulsion order following the second yellow card”

Lukaku, justice done, from Gravina great signal

“I am really happy with this decision by the FIGC president who has shown great sensitivity. I believe that thanks to his intervention justice has been done and a great signal has been given to the whole world of sport and beyond. It has been demonstrated that there is a will to fight racism”. So Romelu Lukaku after the pardon granted by President Gravina, in an intervention published on the Inter website. The Belgian striker will therefore be regularly available to Simone Inzaghi for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus scheduled for Wednesday 26 April at the San Siro. The first leg at the Allianz Stadium ended 1-1.

