Lukas Brosi, CEO Zurich Airport, draws a positive balance of the summer
Lukas Brosi, CEO Zurich Airport, draws a positive balance of the summer

Lukas Brosi, CEO Zurich Airport, draws a positive balance of the summer

Record day with 108,000 passengers: New Zurich Airport boss draws positive summer balance

The feared chaos at the largest Swiss airport has not materialized so far. Nevertheless, the new CEO Lukas Brosi sees several challenges on the horizon.

The summer holidays are not over in all cantons yet. Nevertheless, one can already draw a positive balance, says Lukas Brosi, the new head of Zurich Airport. The chaos feared by some did not materialize. In fact, in the spring and a few weeks before the start of the holiday season, there were still scenes at the airport that you weren’t used to. Especially at security and passport control, there were occasionally very long queues and waiting times.

