Politicians and, according to surveys, also the Swiss population want to prevent UBS from becoming a monster bank. The only way out: the spin-off and independence of the domestic CS business. The only Swiss at the top of UBS could have an ear for it.

Patrik Müller / ch media

UBS’s reputation was ruined when it begged for state aid in 2008. But the new beginning succeeded. The bank gained new respect and its reputation improved year after year. Until last Sunday.

Since the Federal Council, the National Bank and the Financial Market Authority of UBS incorporated CS, it has been considered a “monster” (NZZ), “XXL colossus” (“Blick”) and “lump risk” (CH Media). Several representative surveys show very clearly that the population does not want a megabank. Even the international financial newspaper “Financial Times” headlined in large letters: “Swiss want to split up UBS.”

Public opinion must not be indifferent to UBS. A negative image can lead to a loss of trust and even to an outflow of customer funds. UBS should take the concerns of the public and politicians seriously, out of its own interest.

Vice-Chairman of the UBS Board of Directors: Lukas Gähwiler from Eastern Switzerland.picture: Chris Iseli / CH Media

The solution is obvious: the spin-off of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business. Political independence cannot be forced. If Parliament were to change the takeover deal that was made with emergency law, it would be a breach of the law. But Parliament could set capital requirements extremely high. That would hurt UBS.

If UBS is smart, it will make this independence of its own free will. And quickly, before the best CS people quit. UBS could raise billions through a sale or an IPO of the unit – and win over the whole of Switzerland.

Do the Dutch CEO and the Irish chairman understand that? The board of directors is foreign-dominated because almost two decades ago, the requirement that the majority of the board must have a Swiss passport or live here was abolished.

After all: There is Lukas Gähwiler, the lonely Swiss on the board of directors is vice president. He is now challenged and must make it clear to the board and the CEO what is at stake: acceptance and reputation in their homeland, in the country that UBS is now at the mercy of. (aargauerzeitung.ch)