In December last year, Credit Suisse filed a criminal complaint against the website Inside Paradeplatz, demanding the deletion of 52 articles and 300,000 francs in damages from the publisher, the journalist Lukas Hässig. Then the CS collapsed on a weekend. Who is to blame, and did the media hasten the demise of the country’s second largest bank?

François Pilet, Gotham City*

Gotham City: Almost three months ago, Credit Suisse sued you for the deletion of 52 articles, i.e. all articles that contain the name of the bank. She also requested the deletion of 200 comments from readers and an interview with economics professor Hans Geiger. Such a far-reaching attack on a medium is not commonplace in Switzerland. In your opinion, what prompted CS to take this step?

Lukas Hässig: They told me they were acting to protect their employees. But the intention behind it was to destroy my blog.

I get my information from various sources, including my readers. With the attack on me they wanted to silence these sources above all else.

Credit Suisse also targeted reader comments published on its website. What do these comments say?

Some described the bank as the Titanic. Which was quite true. And some called their executives idiots, which perhaps wasn’t very kind.

But that’s what’s commonly said today, isn’t it?

Posting comments on my website is a very difficult task and a great responsibility. It’s a lot of work.

At the moment there are 1400 comments waiting to be published and I need to read them all. But I fight to give my readers that freedom of expression.

And it can happen that you are wrong.

There are limits to free speech. That’s why I have to read everything. I do my best. But of course: I can also be wrong.

If that’s the case, then call or email me to let me know that a particular comment needs to be removed. I do the same when the statements are exaggerated.

But this is about something else: Credit Suisse wanted to destroy a publication that had achieved a high level of awareness in its industry – thanks to important information.

“Filing a criminal complaint was very dangerous, very hostile and I would even say very unswiss.”

In retrospect, do you think the Credit Suisse attack was a panic reaction?

No, that was stupidity and arrogance. I’ve had a few lawsuits over the past eleven years based on statements I made on my blog.

But by bringing criminal proceedings alongside civil proceedings, Credit Suisse has gone much further than anyone else. In my opinion, she has crossed a red line.

Would it have been legitimate to simply demand 300,000 francs in damages – from a medium edited by a single person?

In the end it’s her decision. You have your company, I have mine. It’s big versus small, but judges aren’t usually stupid and usually don’t want to destroy a small medium.

Filing a criminal complaint, on the other hand, was very dangerous, very hostile, and I would even say very unswiss. They got a prosecutor to criminalize a journalist who expresses criticism. And with him the authors of comments who are angry about this bank.

Since filing this complaint, the prosecutor has been doing everything he can to track down the authors. That completely contradicts the idea I have of this country.

Do you think the attack was really aimed at the negative comments or more at stopping the flow of information?

In normal times, Credit Suisse executives received CHF 10 million a year. These are high earners. They don’t have time to read stupid comments on a blog.

No, what they really wanted was to dry up my wells. And for that they got support from a prosecutor.

Now it is Credit Suisse that is in the victim role. Fingers are pointed at social networks and the hate speech of the Anglo-Saxon media. Uncle Sam’s hand.

We don’t know enough about it. Above all, what I think we’re seeing is a very incompetent government. Switzerland was hopelessly ill-prepared. Which, after all that has been said and written, is really strange.

The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported live on the secret negotiations that took place at the Bernerhof last weekend. The Swiss media were completely overwhelmed. How can that be explained?

That’s one of the reasons why many people here in Switzerland believe that there has been hate speech. However, the reality is that as early as October last year it was clear that this bank was in serious trouble. You knew something was going to happen, even if no one could say when.

Perhaps these media simply recognized the seriousness of the situation while Switzerland and its authorities waited?

That’s right. And when a medium shows that it has understood, it is easier to get feedback. Were they nevertheless sometimes steered? Yes, that can be. And the Swiss media? Maybe too.

Take the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. I love this newspaper, I read it every day. Look at how tough she is reporting today. But was she critical enough beforehand? No, but it should have been her. She understands English.

The Financial Times is an important publication. It has always been important for the Swiss financial center. So there is no excuse. But it’s Switzerland. We always have a reflex to protect the powerful. Until everything collapses.

“We are facing a political crisis. The situation we have experienced in the last few days shows that we are not up to the task.”

On Monday morning we woke up to an ultimate mega bank. What will be the consequences?

We’ve been in this situation before, but with two banks that were too big to fail. Years have passed since the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the near collapse of UBS, and we figured a solution might be found next time.

But since Sunday we have known that this was a misconception. We were wrong in assuming that it is possible to wind up a bank. Perhaps it would be possible at Raiffeisen in the canton of Thurgau. Or maybe it’s just impossible.

Some say Credit Suisse should have been nationalized temporarily. Yes, except that it is Switzerland. The UK did it, Germany did too. We didn’t do it.

We are a decentralized, federalist country, a small country with limited resources, whether intellectual or commercial. The government is weak. She wants to show herself strong, with emergency laws and things like that. But that’s just the appearance, as you can see.

The Financial Market Authority was useless in this case. That’s no surprise. Only politics can deal with such powerful interests. But Bundesbern must become stronger. We are faced with a political crisis.

The situation that we have experienced in the last few days shows that Switzerland is not up to date. If the US can call us and tell us what to do, that’s a disaster. We absolutely must become politically stronger.

What about the media? Will they be able to do their job properly in the face of such a gigantic UBS?

I hope so. After all, there is still competition in the newspaper market. And if the big media can’t keep up, there are the small ones. The problem is that they can be easily destroyed.

Will UBS one day sue a small Swiss medium?

I don’t want to imagine that.

How did Inside Paradeplatz readers react this week?

It’s a new situation for me because I realize that a lot of people think I have something to do with the Credit Suisse case. They see me as a destroyer. I knew some felt that way, but not to this extent.

I take this seriously. Of course I don’t agree with that. I even think the opposite is the case. I tried again and again to warn. Maybe not all of my items are top notch. But overall, I was really trying to point out that there is a huge problem.

When Credit Suisse executives filed criminal charges against me and the authors of the comments, they were confident that this was the right thing to do. The public prosecutor’s office in Zurich too. They said to themselves: This blog is responsible for our destiny, it will cost us our jobs.

But how could this happen? The reality is that Credit Suisse has self-destructed. This happened because their leaders didn’t understand what was really going on. And I think that’s partly a question of culture.

What is our problem in Switzerland? Why are we unable to accept criticism, even if it is sometimes brutal? Do we really only want one opinion? Do we always have to be nice and say everything is fine? You know that’s not possible. Because the world exists and things happen.

Translated from the French: Marc Leutenegger

