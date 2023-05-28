Lukashenko in hospital after meeting with Putin. Yellow: “It’s poisoning”

Belarus: alleged poisoning for Alexander Lukashenko

“According to initial information, subject to further confirmation, Alexander Lukashenko has been rushed to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital following his closed-door meeting with Vladimir Putin. He is currently still under medical care,” Valery Tsepkalo, former ambassador to the US and opposition presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter.

“Leading specialists have been mobilized to address her critical condition. Blood purification procedures were conducted and Lukashenko’s condition was deemed unportable. The orchestrated efforts to rescue the Belarusian dictator are intended to dispel speculation about the Kremlin’s alleged involvement in his poisoning,” Tsepkalo wrote.

“Whether he recovers or not, doctors warn of the possibility of relapses. As representatives of the Democratic Forum of the Republic of Belarus, we strongly urge Western leaders to convene a strategic session in the coming days to discuss the initiative “Elections” and other measures to be taken to ensure the transition period. We strongly believe that existing technologies are adequate to conduct fair and transparent elections in Belarus, in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, without direct interference from the Kremlin. By doing so, we will create a legitimate institution in the eyes of all Belarusians and the global community at large. Holding elections at such a critical time will not only help restore law and order in future Belarus, but also throw the basis for stabilizing the situation on the borders of the European Union and the world“.

