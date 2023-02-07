On Friday 10 February the president of the United States Joe Biden will host the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.

“During their meeting at the White House, the two presidents will discuss the unwavering support of the United States for Brazilian democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values ​​in the region and the world, particularly in the leadership – until the March 2023 Democracy Summit,” reads the note from the White House.