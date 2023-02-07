Home Business Lula-Biden meeting in Washington on democracy
Business

Lula-Biden meeting in Washington on democracy

by admin
Lula-Biden meeting in Washington on democracy

On Friday 10 February the president of the United States Joe Biden will host the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.

“During their meeting at the White House, the two presidents will discuss the unwavering support of the United States for Brazilian democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values ​​in the region and the world, particularly in the leadership – until the March 2023 Democracy Summit,” reads the note from the White House.

Cover photo EPA/Andre Borges

See also  Eurozone: new increase in inflation, in September it rose to 3.4% on the highest levels since October 2008

You may also like

Resolution 20 of 02/01/2023 – Cultural Institutes –...

Ferrari-Porsche, who will run the most on the...

Revelations on the Cospito-Pd case, Orlando’s response to...

Google challenges the US startup OpenAI: the countermove...

Opinions, Review and How It Works

Ratzinger’s heritage. The real reason for the clash...

The holding subsidiary Kang Mingsheng was investigated *ST...

Nintendo cuts profit and sales estimates for the...

Ansaldo Energia, the Government guarantees the recapitalization

Resolution 69 of 01/23/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy