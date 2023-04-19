Lula’s visit to Portugal and Spain

The Brazilian president will be in Portugal until April 25, where he will participate in the presentation of the Prêmio Camões to the singer-songwriter Chico Buarque, and above all he will give a speech to the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic on the occasion of Dia da Liberdade, the anniversary of the end of the Salazar dictatorship . He will be the first foreign head of state to give a speech for this anniversary. On the 25th and 26th, however, he will travel to Madrid, where he will be welcomed by Congress and the Senate in joint session.

Cover photo EPA/ANDRE BROGES