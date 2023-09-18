Lulu group, from the Malpensa hub, now also exports to India

Listen to the audio version of the article

From fruit juices to preserves, from pasta to snacks: from the logistics center that the Emirati group Lulu has inaugurated at the Malpensa World Trade Center, made in Italy food products will travel not only to the Gulf countries, but also to India . An extra step along the new Via del Cotone on which Italy is betting heavily. The dual strategic objective of the purchasing center created near the main Milan airport was announced by Lulu’s top management themselves, who spoke on Monday 18 September at the inauguration of the hub whose investment was announced two years ago, in the midst of the epidemic, and which it is now fully operational.

Present in 23 countries, with over 250 hypermarkets and a turnover of 8 billion dollars a year, the Lulu group is a multinational based in Abu Dhabi but founded by an Indian entrepreneur, Yusuff Ali. “I imported the first Italian product way back in 1976, it was tomato paste in a tube,” said the tycoon, personally speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Malpensa hub. Today, the made in Italy products that the multinational distributes in its stores range from large brands such as Melinda, Amica Chips and Bauli to products from smaller companies such as Annabella, Filotea pasta or La Mole. For all of them, the offices in the center of Malpensa take care of the translation of the labels and above all of obtaining the necessary certifications to access the Gulf markets.

Malpensa is not the only purchasing center that Lulu has in Europe, the other is located in Madrid. But the group’s intentions are to transform the Milanese hub into the reference point for all food products coming from the Schengen area. The Malpensa centre, announced in 2021 and created also thanks to the support of Ice, Invitalia and the Lombardy Region, is already operational in the management of food products destined for Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and other Gulf markets. But the first package destined for India has already left in recent days.