Home » Lululemon fires employees when they try to stop thieves
Business

Lululemon fires employees when they try to stop thieves

by admin
Lululemon fires employees when they try to stop thieves

Lululemon in Berlin.
picture alliance

Fashion company Lululemon has a zero-tolerance policy for employees who try to stop thieves.

CEO Calvin McDonald told CNBC on Friday that this is to protect employees and guests.

Two former Lululemon employees said they were fired after calling police to report a robbery.

Lululemon employees risk their jobs trying to stop a thief from stealing products during . The fashion company’s CEO, Calvin McDonald, said in a CNBC interview on Friday that Lululemon has a strict policy dictating how retail workers should respond to shoplifters.

“We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to interfering during a theft. And why? Because we put the safety of our team and our guests first. It’s all about goods,” McDonald said.

read too

The “Spiegel” employee limited company distributes a bonus of up to 20,000 euros and can overthrow editors-in-chief – that’s how great the power of the shareholders is

Staff are being trained to back down and allow the theft to take place, he said. The company uses cameras and other technology to crack down on theft and is working with law enforcement, he said.

“We take this policy seriously”

“We take this policy seriously because there have been cases – and we have seen cases at other retailers – of employees stepping in and being injured or even killed. Our policy is to protect them. But we have to stand behind this policy and enforce it,” McDonald said.

And he’s not kidding about enforcement. Recently, two former Lululemon employees in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, said they were fired by the retailer after calling the police to report a robbery. One of the employees allegedly filmed the incident.

read too

Top earners: With this income you belong to the top five percent in Germany

According to a report by NBC News, the three robbers were later caught by police and arrested for shoplifting.

Employees can call the police

McDonald said that in that particular incident, the employees “knowingly violated policy” and “complicated themselves with the thieves,” including following them out of the store. They were fired for violating the guidelines, he said. He also said that Lululemon employees have the right to call the police.

“Staff are able and instructed to call 911 if necessary, and that was not the reason for the termination in this case,” Lululemon previously said in a statement to Business Insider.

See also  Ftse Mib comeback on the final, JPMorgan effect makes Unicredit Banco Bpm fly

You may also like

Netflix takes action against account sharing: users report...

Bersani shakes Elly Schlein’s Pd: “Left voters are...

Baerbock open to asylum procedures at EU external...

Inps, for the post-Tridico two-way race between Gabriele...

Strengthen anti-monopoly law enforcement in the field of...

That salary puts you in the top 5...

Francesco sends Father Georg home. He will return...

Industry: World market leader Hüttenwerke Königsbronn

Boeing relaunches with the 787, but remains the...

Long weekend of 2 June, inconvenience on return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy