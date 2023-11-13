Home » LUMA Energy and Genera PR Experience Power Outage-Electricity Restored in Just Over an Hour
LUMA Energy and Genera PR Experience Power Outage-Electricity Restored in Just Over an Hour

LUMA Energy and Genera PR Experience Power Outage-Electricity Restored in Just Over an Hour

A breakdown affected almost 150,000 customers connected to the electrical grid operated by LUMA Energy that feeds Genera PR in darkness at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. However, the issue was quickly resolved in just over an hour. “All restored in coordination with Genera and Ecoeléctrica. Additional units entered. The difference is noticeable when the wills are put at the service of the people we serve,” said Hugo Sorrentini, the press director of LUMA Energy. The San Juan region was the most affected, with 44,711 accounts out of service. Customers were urged to use electrical energy in moderation to help restore power to affected areas. Unit 1 of the Aguirre Central in Salinas is also out of service for scheduled improvements. The situation highlights the critical state of the system.

