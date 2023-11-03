LUMA Energy Partners with Solar Companies to Enhance Service Stability with Battery Emergency Demand Response Program

Battery owners under four solar companies selected by LUMA Energy will have the opportunity to make energy stored in their systems available to fill generation gaps during periods of high demand. This program, known as the Battery Emergency Demand Response (BDER) Program, aims to improve service stability and will be in effect until June 30, 2024. The four companies participating in the pilot plan are SunRun, Sunnova, Fortress Power, and Tesla. However, due to the limited nature of the pilot, only 6,500 customers will be able to participate.

Entry into the BDER program is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no company can exceed 50% of the total capacity of participants. LUMA Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Demand Response manager, Juan Patiño, stated that the participating companies are already making marketing efforts to encourage their clients to join the program.

Participants in the program will receive incentives depending on the agreement offered by their solar company. The consortium will compensate these companies at a rate of $1.25 for each kilowatt hour of energy made available to the network through their clients’ batteries.

The batteries involved in the pilot plan will be able to provide up to 20 megawatts of capacity in emergency situations. While aggregators can use up to 50% of the storage capacity in the batteries, this provision is negotiable between the client and their solar company.

LUMA Energy will require the activation of participating systems in the event of an emergency, but it will be up to the companies to implement them operationally. The peak demands typically occur during the summer, between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, but battery supply activation can also be initiated in other instances of generation insufficiency.

The BEDR program is separate from the virtual power plant initiative operated by SunRun, which will consist of 7,000 customers with batteries dispatching about 17 MW starting next year. However, it can be said that the BEDR program is a small-scale virtual plant.

Overall, the BDER program aims to optimize energy usage during high-demand periods and improve service stability. The selected solar companies and their battery owners will play an essential role in maintaining an efficient and reliable energy supply in Puerto Rico.

