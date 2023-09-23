LUMA Energy Requests Increase in Energy Bill Due to Global Fuel Prices

The company LUMA Energy has presented its quarterly adjustments report to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) and has requested an increase of four cents per kilowatt hour on the energy bill. If approved, this increase would be implemented from October 1 until December, coinciding with the next reconciliation of projections and expenses.

According to Juan Saca, president of LUMA Energy, the request is attributed to the rise in global fuel prices. He explained that the international price of oil has increased by over 28% in the past two months, reaching $90 per barrel compared to $70 per barrel on July 1. In light of these factors, LUMA Energy estimates that the adjustment in the purchase of energy and fuel would result in a four cents per kilowatt hour increase. However, Saca emphasized that the determination of adjustments to customer rates lies with the negotiated party, not LUMA.

LUMA Energy received information from Genera PR indicating that the cost of fuel used by generation facilities during July and August was 20% higher than expected. This increase can be attributed to the impact of rising global fuel prices and higher-than-anticipated energy demand for this quarter.

Despite these developments, LUMA Energy emphasized that global fuel prices are beyond their control and affecting utility customers in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company clarified that it does not generate electricity nor determine the impact of fuel costs on customer rates. However, LUMA remains committed to assisting customers and will provide financial assistance programs for those who may be affected by the increase.

Meanwhile, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has refuted information published by Cobra Acquisition LLC, which claimed that PREPA owed a debt of $387 million. PREPA reported that its pending payment balance to Cobra Acquisition LLC is at $205.2 million, lower than previously stated. The discrepancy arose from invoices related to the reconstruction of the electrical network after Hurricane Maria.

Josué Colón, executive director of PREPA, revealed that Cobra obtained two contracts with the public corporation after the hurricane, amounting to $1.8 billion. Of this total, $1.3 billion has been invoiced, and PREPA has already paid $1.1 billion, accounting for nearly 85% of the invoiced amount.

The first contract, awarded in October 2017, had an agreed amount of $945.4 million, with $55.2 million remaining unpaid. The second contract, signed in May 2018, was worth $900 million, of which $150 million is yet to be paid. Colón explained that work under the second contract was temporarily stopped due to a criminal case involving Cobra’s former president, Donald Keith Ellison, who pleaded guilty to bribery. Once the criminal case concluded, the process resumed to pay the pending invoices.

PREPA also stated that Regulatory Compliance Services conducted a forensic audit of Cobra’s pending invoices since November 2022. Other companies involved in the restoration of the electrical system following Hurricane Maria have received compensation totaling $325.8 million. Florida Power Light, Duke Energy, and Southern Company were among the highest earning companies in this regard.

Overall, LUMA Energy’s request for an increase in the energy bill and PREPA’s update on its pending payment balance to Cobra Acquisition LLC highlight the challenges faced by the energy sector in Puerto Rico. These developments emphasize the impact of volatile global fuel prices and ongoing efforts to address past financial obligations.