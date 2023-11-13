LUMA Energy Resolves Power Outage Affecting 150,000 Customers in Puerto Rico

A power grid breakdown left almost 150,000 customers in darkness on Sunday evening, after steam generation units at the EcoEléctrica Central located in Peñuelas went out of service. The outage affected 146,555 subscribers, with the most customers affected in the San Juan region.

The outage was resolved in just over an hour, with the consortium in charge of light transmission and distribution confirming that the failure at EcoEléctrica led to a deficiency of almost 300 megawatts. This activated the automatic load relief mechanism, but with only 65 megawatts in reserve, distributing electricity to all affected customers was a challenge.

The consortium’s press director emphasized the need for customers to use electrical energy in moderation to decrease average consumption and allow those currently without power to receive light as soon as possible. Additionally, Unit 1 of the Aguirre Central in Salinas is also out of service for scheduled improvements.

Representatives from Genera PR and LUMA Energy expressed the need for prudence and cooperation, as the system is still in a critical situation. Backup units are being raised, but until EcoEléctrica completely replenishes its load, caution is necessary.

The Energy Bureau also approved a new set of projects that will add 430 MW of electricity capacity, indicating a focus on stabilizing the electric power generation system in Puerto Rico.

