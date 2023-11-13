Home » LUMA Energy Resolves Power Outage Affecting 150,000 Customers in Puerto Rico
Business

LUMA Energy Resolves Power Outage Affecting 150,000 Customers in Puerto Rico

by admin
LUMA Energy Resolves Power Outage Affecting 150,000 Customers in Puerto Rico

A power grid breakdown left almost 150,000 customers in darkness on Sunday evening, after steam generation units at the EcoEléctrica Central located in Peñuelas went out of service. The outage affected 146,555 subscribers, with the most customers affected in the San Juan region.

The outage was resolved in just over an hour, with the consortium in charge of light transmission and distribution confirming that the failure at EcoEléctrica led to a deficiency of almost 300 megawatts. This activated the automatic load relief mechanism, but with only 65 megawatts in reserve, distributing electricity to all affected customers was a challenge.

The consortium’s press director emphasized the need for customers to use electrical energy in moderation to decrease average consumption and allow those currently without power to receive light as soon as possible. Additionally, Unit 1 of the Aguirre Central in Salinas is also out of service for scheduled improvements.

Representatives from Genera PR and LUMA Energy expressed the need for prudence and cooperation, as the system is still in a critical situation. Backup units are being raised, but until EcoEléctrica completely replenishes its load, caution is necessary.

The Energy Bureau also approved a new set of projects that will add 430 MW of electricity capacity, indicating a focus on stabilizing the electric power generation system in Puerto Rico.

See also  Aeronautics, biofuel in military jets

You may also like

Ski holidays for 8.3 million Italians in the...

The large model Sora became popular on the...

Stock market podcast: Super Bowl LIX – the...

Petrol, price above €2 but oil drops. Here...

During the Spring Festival, 1,210 key enterprises will...

ABB: Public prosecutor makes deal in corruption proceedings

China’s ‘Hyperloop’ Project Shows Promise With Successful Test...

Metalworkers, gardeners, carers: why companies avoid applying the...

Resolution 54 of 02/06/2024 – Integration to previous...

Stock market podcast: The Trump risk at MSCI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy