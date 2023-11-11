Luminance’s Autopilot: the Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence System That Negotiated a Non-Disclosure Agreement Without Human Intervention

In an unprecedented event, Artificial Intelligence (AI) negotiated a contract autonomously and without any human intervention, as revealed by the British company Luminance. During a demonstration at its London headquarters, Autopilot, the firm’s AI system, negotiated a non-disclosure agreement in a matter of minutes. The only stage of the process that still required human action was the signing of the document.

Luminance, a company known for its focus on developing artificial intelligence, has built this new system using a proprietary large language model (LLM), a technology developed to fluently understand and generate human language.

This artificial intelligence model is based on a large amount of text from which it learns linguistic patterns, grammatical structures, common phrases, and countless other aspects of language use. As a result, the LLM is capable of producing coherent, relevant, and humanly readable texts. This model can be very useful for tasks such as report writing, content generation, translations, among others.

Jaeger Glucina, managing director and chief of staff at Luminance, highlighted in an interview with CNBC that Autopilot has a great advantage: “It handles day-to-day negotiations, freeing lawyers to use their creativity where it really counts and not feel trapped. in this type of work.”

By having legal training and understanding your users’ businesses, you can handle everything from opening the contract in Word to negotiating the terms and sending it to the DocuSign electronic signature service. In terms of efficiency, this tool surpasses Lumi, Luminance’s ChatGPT-type chatbot, as the Autopilot feature can operate independently of a human being, without eliminating the possibility that professionals can review and intervene in each step of the process.

The innovative technology was tested at Luminance’s London headquarters, and the process involved analyzing clauses, making changes, and finalizing the contract in a matter of minutes. The IA automatically proposed a change from six years to three years in the nondisclosure agreement period, recognizing that a six-year duration was against Luminance policy.

Two lawyers, the general counsel of Luminance and the general counsel of the research firm ProSapient, one of the company’s clients, were present during the demonstration in which artificial intelligence performed all the work of analysis, review, and contractual recommendations.

Luminance’s AI began by highlighting conflicting clauses in red, then changed them to a more appropriate option and kept track of the changes made during the progress of the contract. It also took into account companies’ preferences for how they typically negotiate contracts.

According to Glucina, legal teams spend around 80% of their time reviewing and negotiating routine documents, so this development represents an advance for this sector and demonstrates, once again, the multiple facets and possibilities that artificial intelligence offers.

The key to Luminance’s Autopilot is that the tool has been developed specifically for the legal industry, unlike software like OpenAI, which are more general purpose.

Founded in 2016 by mathematicians at the University of Cambridge, Luminance provides legal document analysis software designed to help lawyers be more efficient. Among the company’s backers is Invoke Capital, a venture capital fund created by British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch; Talis Capital and Future Fifty.

Luminance sells annual subscription plans that allow unlimited users to access its products. Its clients include companies such as Koch Industries and Hitachi Vantara, as well as consultancies and law firms, CNBC confirmed.