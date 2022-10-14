Listen to the audio version of the article

The first Luna Rossa for Patrizio Bertelli’s seventh challenge at the America’s Cup was launched in Cagliari at the base near the maritime station. The one for the 37th edition which will be in Barcelona in September October 2024. This “little” Luna Rossa, the length does not exceed twelve meters, it is defined as a prototype and will have the role of being a “forklift” to carry out all the possible tests – which will mainly concern the hydrodynamic parts, foils, rudders, management systems and also sailors – in view of the project of the second boat which will be built in real size.

First impressions

Already in the first configuration it was possible to see that the boat is asymmetrical, in the sense that on the left the terminal fins of the foil are straight like New Zealand had them, while on the right they are inclined like the other teams had them.

The hull is shorter, but it is completely similar in geometry to the older sister that we will see in the water in more than a year. Speeds may also be close to 50 knots, just under 100 kilometers per hour. There are 4 sailors while on the big boat there will be 8, three less than in the previous edition. What is striking is the coloring, with white, red and black in a camouflage combination, the one that was used in the war on the sea to deceive the range finders of the enemies aiming the guns.

Max Sirena says: «It is a completely experimental boat, it will also be difficult to drive it at the beginning and we expect to overturn often. But it is the cost of evolution ».

The registered unions are allowed to build only two boats, one under 12 meters and one full size, or they are allowed to sail with the old ones with the elements, fins mast sails rudders, already used in Auckland. This is to prevent experiments from being carried out. The days of navigation available are also limited. These are limits imposed in an attempt to reduce the final costs which in Auckland have produced expenses of up to 120 million US dollars, but which in any case are very unlikely to be less than 100 million per union. It is said that the small boat alone with its technologies, not just the construction of the hull, costs at least 8 million.