The colors are white, red and black with two yellow “wings”. And the Comouflage style. The prototype of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli descends into the sea, in the waters in front of the Ichnusa pier in Cagliari. The launch at the Luna Rossa Prada base is at 2 pm on October 13th.

This is what is called a “futuristic” prototype and a “revolutionary project on which to carry out research and development in view of the new AC75” conceived, “designed and built at the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli base in compliance with the rules imposed by the Protocol of 37 ^ America’s Cup ». The numbers that accompany the “highly innovative and complex project from an engineering and technological point of view, which adopts experimental solutions in every sector and latest generation materials” are important: ten months and over 30 thousand hours of work with 25 people employed and more than 40 members of the design team. And then 5,000 square meters of carbon fiber applied on different materials for the construction of the hull and components.

The launch, with the godmother Miuccia Prada who broke the traditional bottle on the bow of the boat, naming it Luna Rossa, was also an opportunity to present the new team which, compared to the last edition, has expanded. «I am sure that this prototype will be of great help in the development of the new AC75 with which we will face this new edition of the America’s Cup – commented Patrizio Bertelli, president of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team -. In a few days we will have the first sensations from the crew at sea and, given the innovative nature of the project, I am sure they will exceed expectations ».

In the sea of ​​the Sardinian capital the starting point for the next appointments of a journey in which tradition is combined with technology. «Tradition, technology and passion for challenges are the main ingredients of the America’s Cup, values ​​that Pirelli has always supported – said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President and CEO of Pirelli -. We are once again on board to support a project we believe in, a team full of talent and a boat, Luna Rossa, which over the years has contributed to writing important pages of this extraordinary competition ». Boat that has also collected the Unipol group among the sponsors. Finally, recalling the difficulties encountered for the realization of the project and noting the success, Max Sirena, Team Director and Skipper underlined how “seeing the Luna Rossa prototype in the water” is “a source of great pride, because it is a very innovative project. on which we will concentrate all the development that will then flow into the new AC75 with which we will participate in the 37th America’s Cup ». The training sessions at sea will begin in the next few days and provide for a rotation of the crew so that everyone becomes familiar with this new boat.