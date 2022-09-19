After the iPhone 14 Pro was just released, Luo Yonghao, the founder of the “parent company” Hammer Mobile, made a comment. At that time, Luo Yonghao said that Smart Island was indeed very smart, and he had to give Apple’s UI designers and product managers a hard compliment. But this is also because Apple’s industrial design has been so bad over the years, forcing UI designers to hold back the evil trick.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

He emphasized that there is no need for Android phones to learn such a design.

Recently, Luo Yonghao also talked about Apple’s smart island design again during the live broadcast:

Over the years, to be honest, my “subsidiary” in the United States has not worked well, and this time is a good example.

Many people saw this smart island. I also posted a compliment at the time. I said that their product managers and designers are amazing. When industrial design is ugly, they can think of such a clever way to get this right.

As a result, everyone has taken the real machine and watched it, and found that the previous promotional video was fake.

Because of that dark place, you can see the components inside, and it’s not as beautiful as the promotional video.

It’s actually pretty ugly, it’s been a blast in the past two days, so don’t mention it. I’m sad, I’m sad about this brand.