Today (October 24) Luo Yonghao is on Taobao and will start his Taobao live broadcast debut.

Since the end of “True Rebirth”, Luo Yonghao announced his withdrawal from the Internet through Weibo and devoted himself to starting a business. However, after four months, Luo Yonghao announced his entry into Taobao Live.

This time Luo Yonghao’s double 11 live broadcast will be from October 24th to November 11th. He will personally participate in 5 live broadcasts, and the other time will be completed by the make friends live broadcast team.

Li Jiaqi’s low-key comeback, Wei Ya’s voice is also different from the past, and Taobao Live also urgently needs new traffic input. With his own topics and traffic, Lao Luo, who is the head of the station, can reproduce the myth of Douyin on Taobao Live?

01. Amoy, multiple choices, not the only choice

On the first day of the Double Eleven pre-sale last year, Taobao won nearly 20 billion yuan in sales with the two anchors Wei Ya and Li Jiaqi. However, after losing a wave of traffic in the 618 promotion, it is urgent to capture new traffic.

The trend of Internet anti-monopoly has provided more opportunities for anchors, and also allowed Luo Yonghao and Taobao to achieve a win-win situation.

At the beginning of this year, the Anti-Monopoly Committee of the State Council officially released the “Anti-Monopoly Guidelines on the Platform Economy”, which is the first systematic anti-monopoly guide specifically for the Internet platform economy in China. Chinese wisdom.

Since 2021, the term “antitrust” has frequently entered the public eye. The Internet is the “epicenter” of antitrust. On November 20, 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced penalties for 43 cases of failing to declare and illegally implement concentration of business operators in accordance with the law. Ten Internet companies, including Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, Baidu, JD.com, and 58 Group, were all imposed top fines.

For this Taobao live broadcast, it is equivalent to eating the dividends of the policy.

Luo Yonghao’s live broadcast room with a friend will not change the live broadcast operation of Douyin. “We will continue to maintain a good cooperative relationship with Douyin.”

In terms of making friends, “Luo Yonghao’s behavior in Taobao this time is not purely for the double 11 popularity, but he intends to carry out daily live broadcasts on Taobao. No more detailed plan was formed. “

Soochow Securities Wu Jingcao and Yang Jing analyzed that Luo Yonghao will broadcast live on Taobao and Douyin at the same time in the future. After the implementation of the platform economy anti-monopoly law, there will be no so-called “choose one” situation. For Luo Yonghao, live streaming on both platforms at the same time will help to reach more customers. The platform environment and customer mentality of Douyin and Taobao are very different, so it is judged that “make a friend” will open two different live broadcast rooms on the two platforms for live broadcast.

Not only Luo Yonghao, but also media reports, Yu Minhong, the founder of New Oriental, will appear in the Taobao live broadcast room of “New Oriental Xuncheng Education Franchise Store” on the evening of October 31. It is said that making education live broadcasts on Taobao is a long-term plan of New Oriental with clear goals. Last year’s Double 11, Yu Minhong had already conducted a live broadcast on Taobao platform, sharing university study, career path planning, etc. “tens of thousands of users have purchased courses such as postgraduate English and college English CET 4 and 6”.

It’s just that Luo Yonghao ends up again. Whether he can save him and make friends is still unknown. Since Luo Yonghao left, making a friend has not only fallen out of the top ten of the monthly Douyin talent list; the number of followers has also stagnated. After Luo Yonghao left, his main Douyin account only increased by 100,000 followers.

Luo Yonghao once appeared to the rescue as the host of the answering show on the evening of August 23, and the content of the answering still cannot bypass the theme of bringing goods. Luo Yonghao’s “flash” brought a short-lived popularity. The peak number of online users in the live broadcast room that night exceeded 20,000, and the transaction volume was 1.036 million yuan. However, the popularity did not last long. After Luo Yonghao left, the audience who liked to watch the lively also followed.

In terms of Taobao Live, Li Jiaqi and Weiya have a solid position in Taobao Live, but they also need new traffic injection. And if there is no blessing from Luo Yonghao, what would it be like to make a friend in the Tao Department? Luo Yonghao’s entry into Taobao Live, can he reproduce his record on Douyin?

02. The myth of Douyin, can Taobao still afford it?

“I am stubborn, open-mouthed, and aggressive. After I became the person in charge of the company, I often couldn’t restrain myself. I caused a lot of unnecessary trouble for the company. Whether the personal influence of the company is a plus or minus for the company as a whole.”

Four months ago, Luo Yonghao announced his withdrawal from the Internet in a high-profile manner. In an exclusive interview with the media, he described himself in this way, and said that at least in the next few years, he will no longer make any public expressions on social media platforms.

Four months later, Lao Luo shouted a slogan in the promotional video for Taobao Live.: “Take care of men’s double 11 needs”.

At this time, Luo Yonghao, whether he has completed an angel round of financing of nearly 400 million yuan or entered Taobao Live, is enough to make him the focus of the Internet again.

During the Double Eleven, Luo Yonghao will personally perform three live broadcasts on October 24, October 31, and the day of Double Eleven, which is also the pre-sale and launch of the Tmall Double Eleven event. , and the key node for paying the balance. In addition to Luo Yonghao himself, making friends will carry out uninterrupted daily routine live broadcasts on Taobao.

It is understood that Luo Yonghao’s Taobao live broadcast room is positioned in all categories, and is stepping up efforts to attract investment and select products. Many media reported that the current pit fee charged by Taobao live broadcast to make a friend is about 200,000.

This time, the “Entering Taobao” and “Make a Friend” team even set the goal of being the first in a certain field, and the GMV of bringing goods during the Double Eleven period to reach several billions.

In April 2020, Luo Yonghao has gradually grown into the “first brother” of Douyin’s live broadcast with a total sales of over 110 million yuan and a cumulative record of 48 million viewers, and “make a friend” has also become the head of the country. Live streaming brands.

This time I entered the Taobao live broadcast room. The name of the live broadcast room is not to make friends, but “Luo Yonghao”. Taobao and Taobao’s live streaming app Diantao will provide traffic support for it.

However, in the past two years, live broadcast e-commerce has been suffering from the pain of “taking one hair and moving the whole body”. With the successive incidents of top anchors, Taobao Live, Douyin and Kuaishou are all de-heading. Brands, top anchors Get out of your comfort zone.

The traffic of Taobao will not be “favored” by one person, and an internal factor that cannot be ignored is that in recent years, amid the wave after wave of “lowest price” and the cries of “shopping festival”, consumers Returning to rationality, the willingness to purchase has been greatly reduced.

Although Luo Yonghao started Taobao’s live broadcast debut with his own traffic, it is still unknown whether he can surpass his performance in Douyin’s live broadcast debut.

03. It is a trend to bring goods on multiple platforms

Driven by Luo Yonghao and Dongfang Selection, more anchors will start to bring goods on multiple platforms, and the boundaries of top anchors will also be weakened.

Since June this year, top anchors Li Jiaqi and Luo Yonghao have suddenly faded out, and the mode of live broadcast e-commerce platforms relying on top anchors to attract traffic is quietly changing. The live broadcast e-commerce industry is ushering in a new round of strategic adjustments. Platforms have begun to introduce new de-heading policies, pushing small and medium-sized anchors to the front of the stage.

On August 8, it was reported that Dongfang Selection was limited by Douyin. In response to this, the relevant person in charge of Douyin e-commerce responded that there is no current limit on Dongfang’s selection. New Oriental also said that it has not received a notification of Douyin’s current limit.

Although both sides denied the current limit, the growth rate of fans in the Oriental Selection Live Room has slowed down significantly since the total number of fans in the live broadcast room reached 20 million on June 29. Its sales of GMV with goods also declined compared with the hot period.

Some industry insiders pointed out that the platform has begun to support the middle waist from the head to the present. All along, whoever can sell the most goods can get more resource support. And these anchors can gain strong bargaining power from brand suppliers, get lower prices and then boost sales again, and continue to grow their size. The end result is that the stronger the stronger, the Matthew effect is formed.

Under the national Internet anti-monopoly policy, anchors will no longer be restricted by “choose one from the other”. The anchors may further get rid of the restrictions of the platform, improve their voice, and give themselves more opportunities to choose. However, multi-platform live broadcasts will inevitably require higher team operating costs.

The mid-waist anchors, while facing more room for development, also have more pressure and challenges.

As Yu Minhong said in the live broadcast room, on the one hand, anchors will be required to strengthen cultural learning, because if there is always a lot of output but not input, it will gradually become thinner and empty, and eventually it will become a live broadcast tool. “What I care about is not how big Dongfang Selection can do, but whether Dongfang Selection has done the right thing and how far it can go.”

On the one hand, live streaming is about traffic, and the competition is the personal brand of the host and the live broadcast room; on the other hand, it is the refined operation behind the live broadcast, including the supply chain accumulation and resources behind the live broadcast. key to growth.