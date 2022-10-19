On October 18, the two accounts of “Luo Yonghao” and “Make a friend Yanxuandian” landed on the Taobao live broadcast platform. Does this indicate that Luo Yonghao will start Taobao live broadcast in the near future? According to the investigation, both “Luo Yonghao” and “Make a friend” have opened accounts on Taobao Live. Among them, the anchor fans of “Make a friend Yanxuandian” have reached 12,000. In addition, Taobao has also opened a “Make a friend carefully selected store” store.

The brokerage company that registered the “Luo Yonghao” Taobao live broadcast room is Hangzhou Jiaogeyou Smart Technology Co., Ltd. According to the Qixinbao APP, the company was established on September 23, 2022, with a registered capital of 1 million yuan, and its legal representative is Zhao Huili.

According to the Qixinbao APP, Zhao Huili also serves as the legal representative of Hangzhou Century Sage Scientific Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Jiaoge Friends Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. is indirectly related to Hangzhou Century Sage Scientific Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Soochow Securities Wu Jingcao and Yang Jing analyzed that Luo Yonghao will broadcast live on Taobao and Douyin at the same time in the future. After the implementation of the platform economy anti-monopoly law, there will be no so-called “choose one” situation. For Luo Yonghao, live streaming on both platforms at the same time will help to reach more customers. The platform environment and customer mentality of Douyin and Taobao are very different, so it is judged that “make a friend” will open two different live broadcast rooms on the two platforms for live broadcast.

For Tao-based platforms, the joining of Luo Yonghao/Make a friend will significantly enhance the overall strength of the platform’s anchor matrix, bring new traffic and increase diversity; the Douyin platform is not affected to a great extent, one is the degree of centralization of Douyin itself Low, the proportion of Luo Yonghao / making friends is not high, and the second is that the live broadcast room of Douyin making friends no longer requires Luo Yonghao to live broadcast in person to ensure a considerable turnover.

At 10 a.m. on March 26, 2020, Luo Yonghao released a video on Weibo and Douyin, officially announcing Douyin as its exclusive live streaming platform, and the first live broadcast at 8 p.m. on April 1 of that year.

According to China Economic Net, at 11 pm on April 1, 2020, Luo Yonghao, a new anchor with goods, completed his live broadcast debut on Douyin.

The data shows that the whole live broadcast lasted for 3 hours, the total payment transaction exceeded 110 million yuan, and the cumulative number of viewers exceeded 48 million. Luo Yonghao set the record for the highest delivery of goods known to the Douyin platform at the time.

On June 12, @罗永豪 posted on Weibo that he would bury his head in starting a business again and quit all social platforms.

@罗永豪 Weibo announced late at night on the 12th that it has been almost thirteen years in the blink of an eye, and it has passed so fast. Tomorrow I will officially quit Weibo and all social platforms, and start my own business again. There are actually quite a lot of things to say, but basically I finished talking to @latePostLatePost in advance, and they should publish it tomorrow afternoon.

The Daily Economic News reporter noticed that some media learned from people familiar with the matter that in an internal speech in June, Luo Yonghao announced his official withdrawal from the management of “Make Friends”, but he will still participate in the live broadcast as an anchor.

83 days after Luo Yonghao “left”, a friend suddenly approached Century Sage Scientific, an established listed company.

On the evening of August 29, Century Sage Scientific announced that the company signed a five-year exclusive cooperation agreement with a friend. The agreement stipulates that Century Sage Scientific will provide customers with new media services such as live broadcast technical support, on-site operations, video content production, and product sales through the operation of the Douyin account under Make Friends. It is expected that after the cooperation conditions are reached on November 1, 2022, the income and cost of making a friend will be attributed to Century Sage Scientific, and making a friend can share the income according to the agreement.

Century Sage Scientific, established in 2007, is a provider of omni-media application solutions, including content production, live broadcast, system maintenance and product sales. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2014. Over the years, Century Sage Scientific has provided technical support for the live video and broadcast of large-scale projects and sports events at home and abroad, such as the Beijing Olympics, China‘s first live broadcast star platform, etc., and has rich experience in the all-media industry.

Judging from the company’s performance, Century Sage Scientific’s 2022 interim report shows that the company’s revenue in the first half of this year increased by 23.51% year-on-year to 137 million yuan, and the net loss attributable to the parent was 27.003 million yuan, and the loss increased by 29.1% year-on-year. According to the 2021 fiscal year annual report, Century Sage Scientific’s annual revenue was 203 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 32.28%, and the net loss attributable to the parent was 61.615 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 36.83%.

Every time a reporter looks at Century Sage Scientific’s announcement, it is found that before signing an exclusive cooperation agreement with a friend, Century Sage Scientific has taken the lead in cooperating with the short video platform, and has signed a GMV (commodity trading) settlement of no less than 5 billion. total amount) of the cooperation agreement. However, it is not easy to achieve this numerical target. Every time the reporter has interviewed and learned that Luo Yonghao has brought goods for 2 years and achieved a GMV of 10 billion yuan.

In fact, Century Sage Scientific’s cooperation with making friends has already begun. “Since the end of last year, some sub-accounts of Make Friends have been operated by Century Sage Scientific.” The person in charge of Make Friends revealed to every reporter that Luo Yonghao had a “very good relationship” with Li Jun, a senior executive of Century Sage Scientific.

As of press time, the share price of Century Sage Scientific (HK1450) rose by 7.3% to HK$2.94 per share, with a total market value of HK$3.855 billion.

The daily economic news is integrated from China Economic Net, Luo Yonghao Weibo, every reporter Du Wei, Soochow Securities Wu Jingcao, Yang Jing, public information