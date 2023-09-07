Luochuan County Experiences Boom as Early-Ripening Apples Hit the Market

Title: Apple Harvest Season in Luochuan County, Shaanxi Begins

Luochuan County, located in Yan’an, Shaanxi province, is currently witnessing the arrival of the early-ripening apples in its market. Fruit farmers are bustling with activities such as picking, sorting, and packaging to meet the increasing demand.

One of the vibrant apple orchards can be found in Baozitou Village, Yongxiang Town, belonging to the Du Minzi family. The entire area bustles with energy as farmers engage in the harvest.

However, the apple market is not restricted to the village alone. Dongjing Village, Yongxiang Town, hosts an apple trading market where carts and baskets laden with early-ripening apples change hands, reflecting the booming apple business.

According to reports, Luochuan County is expected to yield a total of 1.12 million tons of apples this year. Among them, approximately 220,000 tons are mid-to-early ripe apples. Presently, around 70% of the mid-to-early ripe apple crop has been sold.

The apple production in Luochuan County is a significant contributor to the agricultural economy in the region. The high demand for these early-ripening apples not only benefits the fruit farmers but also supports the local economy.

In recent years, Luochuan County has gained recognition for its apple orchards, attracting tourists from far and wide during the apple harvest season. Visitors often participate in the picking process, creating a unique and immersive experience.

As the apple harvest continues, local farmers and businesses are hopeful of a successful season. The fruits of their labor not only provide sustenance for countless families but also boost the agricultural industry of Shaanxi province.

