When people all over China are suffering from frequent nucleic acid testing, the news that the "automatic nucleic acid testing platform" has been approved for listing appeared on the 13th. On the hot search, the comment area rolled over instantly. Netizens asked helplessly: "Do you want to do nucleic acid for a lifetime?"

According to a report by Lu Media on September 13, recently, the “Xiaoqing Geng” fully automatic nucleic acid detection platform developed by Shanghai Zhijiang Bio has been approved by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration and has become a nucleic acid detection system with a higher degree of automation in China.

According to reports, “Xiaoqinggeng” weighs 45Kg and can be placed on a desktop. It is suitable for various laboratories, outpatient clinics, etc., and can automatically complete the whole process of nucleic acid detection. If equipped with 48 PCR amplification reaction wells, the detection of 48 tubes of samples can be completed within 2 hours. With the 20-to-1 solution, at least 960 samples can be completed within 2 hours.

Another nucleic acid detection machine of Shanghai Zhijiang Biotech, “Qinggeng No. 1”, was approved for listing in April. The equipment can run continuously for 24 hours, and can also fully automate the detection of 4,500 tubes in a single tube. If the 20-to-1 scheme is adopted, the daily detection volume can reach 90,000 person-times.

The company revealed that currently, they are also developing more nucleic acid detection all-in-one machines.

In this regard, netizens have been hotly discussing:

“I really plan to fight for a long time! It’s terrifying!” “Is it really going to be a nucleic acid for a lifetime after this listing? It’s crazy. I really want to moisturise? Why do I have no money.”

“Why did you invent this thing? It makes me angry when I look at it. I can’t wait to rush into the screen to make a mess of you. Once this thing is on the market, there will be no end to the nucleic acid. It will be promoted nationwide.”

“The epidemic will never disappear, and an industrial chain has been formed. Once it disappears, many people will be unemployed, and the epidemic cannot be avoided…” “Develop the nucleic acid economy and become a nuclear power!” “New era of nucleic acid socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

“Many stores have closed down to make nucleic acid. Life is so boring that only nucleic acid is needed. If you have a disease, you don’t study how to cure it. You want to test it every day.” For a lifetime, because these things are so useful, they make money, and they control you.”

There are also many netizens mocking: “It’s amazing to catch up with the United States and the United States!” “The world‘s leading high-tech product!”

Previously, on September 8, the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Health Commission announced that enhanced epidemic prevention and control measures would be implemented from the Mid-Autumn Festival to October 31, and emphasized that normalized nucleic acid testing should also be carried out in areas where no epidemic has occurred.

In this regard, many people questioned, who will pay for the normalized nucleic acid cost? Did the Health and Health Commission receive benefits from the nucleic acid company?

The CCP virus epidemic has been going on for nearly 3 years. Under the CCP’s zero-clearing policy, the prevention and control measures in various places have been increased layer by layer. People who do not detect nucleic acid will be assigned a yellow code or a red code, making it difficult to move an inch.

As the epidemic continues to spread, China‘s nucleic acid testing market has expanded rapidly. According to data from the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Health Commission, as of the end of March this year, there were 12,500 nucleic acid testing medical institutions in China, with more than 144,700 personnel engaged in nucleic acid testing.

When many industries went bankrupt and closed due to the epidemic, Chinese medical testing institutions have become the most profitable industry. Many leading Chinese testing companies have seen their profits soar and their performance soar.

Recently, 10 nucleic acid testing listed companies have successively released their 2022 semi-annual reports. According to mainland financial media, the total revenue of the 10 companies exceeded 48.5 billion yuan, and the total net profit exceeded 16.2 billion yuan.

Among them, Lanwei Medical has made a lot of money due to the closure of Shanghai’s epidemic prevention. In the first half of the year, its net profit increased by 338.53% year-on-year; Mingde Bio’s profit growth rate exceeded 376%, and its net profit margin exceeded 52%.

Sina Finance previously reported that some leading testing companies made a net profit of 100 million yuan in 10 days, and the net profit of Jiu’an Medical, the fastest growing company, increased by more than 27,000%.

China‘s vaccine leader Kexing Bio’s revenue in 2021 will be as high as 128 billion yuan, with a net profit of 95.5 billion yuan and a daily profit of 350 million. The subsidiary Kexing Zhongwei will have a net profit of about 82 billion yuan in 2021, with a daily profit of 220 million yuan.

